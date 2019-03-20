Log in
DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Group release

0
03/20/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

During the General Shareholders' Meeting held today, the DIA shareholders agreed by a majority to support the proposal for a capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights for an amount of EUR500m put forward by L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l , a company that belongs to the LetterOne Group, DIA's main shareholder, with more than 29% of its capital.

As is known, L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l. has expressed its commitment (subject to the conditions indicated below) to (a) exercise the pre-emptive subscription right corresponding to the percentage of share capital that it holds; and (b) ensure the total capital increase, subscribing the part that has not been subscribed by the other shareholders, or obtaining the guarantee of one or more financial entities.

It is also known that the execution of the capital increase is subject to two conditions: (a) the effective prior liquidation of the IPO announced by L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l., and the appointment of a majority of members of the Board of Directors proposed by L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l.; and (b) once the previous condition has been complied with, reach (or ratify) an agreement between the Company and the creditors that hold the Company's banking debt that allows a restricting or refinancing of the debt that guarantees the Company's financial stability, based on the previously announced terms.

The Board is at the disposal of the parties and will continue working with the shareholder L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l., the financial entities, and their respective advisors so that it can comply with the requirements that are within the Company's control as soon as possible, in light of the demanding timeframes it is faced with. Similarly, the Board will continue to work actively on the corresponding measures to ensure that the company continues to meet its obligations.

Moreover, independently of the above, the Board will make an announcement at the appropriate time regarding the terms of the IPO, in accordance with existing legislation. Once more, the Company wants to communicate its deepest gratitude to the customers, suppliers, franchisees and employees of the DIA Group for their continued support and votes of confidence, and the Company wants to reiterate the highest degree of commitment of the Board and Management team in relation to identifying solutions that ensure the Group's long-term sustainability

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:34:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 417 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 1 246 M
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,56 €
Spread / Average Target -9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION34.26%438
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.40%35 539
SYSCO CORPORATION5.62%33 981
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.50%31 580
TESCO24.62%30 751
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.20%28 317
