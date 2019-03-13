DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Letter One's information request and DIA's response

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" o the "Company"), in accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, provides the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Following the communications related to the call to DIA's Shareholders General Meeting likely to be held on second call on 20 March 2019 (Official Registry Number 274,777) and to the request to supplement the call submitted by the Company shareholder L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l. (Official Registry Number 275,638), it is hereby disclosed to the market L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l.'s information request in relation to items one, four, five and six of the agenda of the Shareholders General Meeting pursuant to articles 197 and 520 of the Spanish Companies Act, as well as the Company's response that, in accordance with the latter, will be published in the website of the Company.

Madrid, 13 March 2019

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

_______________________________

Mr. Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado

Director and Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish and it is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between both texts, the original text in Spanish will prevail.