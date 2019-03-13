Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Letter One's information request and DIA's response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:34am EDT

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" o the "Company"), in accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, provides the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Following the communications related to the call to DIA's Shareholders General Meeting likely to be held on second call on 20 March 2019 (Official Registry Number 274,777) and to the request to supplement the call submitted by the Company shareholder L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l. (Official Registry Number 275,638), it is hereby disclosed to the market L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l.'s information request in relation to items one, four, five and six of the agenda of the Shareholders General Meeting pursuant to articles 197 and 520 of the Spanish Companies Act, as well as the Company's response that, in accordance with the latter, will be published in the website of the Company.

Madrid, 13 March 2019

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

_______________________________

Mr. Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado

Director and Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish and it is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between both texts, the original text in Spanish will prevail.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
04:34aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Letter One's information request and DIA'..
PU
03/06DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Russian tycoon's fund sees shareholder su..
RE
02/14Carrefour, Lidl, Sonae Consider Offer for Dia -Expansion
DJ
02/11EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : German Jobs at Risk in No-Deal Brexit Scenario
DJ
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Information about DIA Group
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Denial
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group strengthens its management team in ..
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Board of directors announcement
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 417 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 1 246 M
Yield 2019 6,82%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,85 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION27.11%412
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.72%36 617
SYSCO CORPORATION5.62%34 125
AHOLD DELHAIZE1.34%29 701
TESCO20.09%29 428
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.80%27 888
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.