DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Other relevant information. S&P downgrade.

08/17/2020 | 05:53am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Pursuant to Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and development regulation, Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company") hereby informs that Standard & Poor´s Financial Services ("S&P") has announced its decision to downgrade the issuer credit rating to ´CC´ from ´CCC´ and the issue rating on DIA´s senior unsecured notes to ´C´ from ´CC´. The outlook remains negative.

This decision follows DIA's announcement on August 10th in relation to the bond tender offer launched by DEA Finance S.à.r.l. (the"Offeror"), a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organised under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and also the lender under the €200.0 million additional super senior credit facility of an indirect subsidiary of the Company. As of the date of the announcement, the Offeror's ultimate controlling shareholder is Letterone Holdings S.A.

Madrid, 14 Agosto 2020.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.

Enrique Weickert

Director Financiero

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:52:16 UTC
