DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Other relevant information. TRADING UPDATE 2Q2020

07/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Pursuant to Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and development regulation, Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company") hereby makes public its Trading Update corresponding to Q2 2020.

The Trading Update includes key data at a Group and country level (Net Sales & Like-for- Like) as well as some background on the key drivers, and is a separate document from our full H1 2020 Earnings Release (H1 2020 Interim Management Statement), which will be published on 6th August 2020.

Madrid, 16thJuly 2020.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.

Enrique Weickert

Chief Financial Officer

DIA Q2 2020 Trading Update

Group Net Sales of €1.8bn, 15 per cent Like-for-Like growth

Fifteen per cent Like-for-Like growth with all markets positive for first time since Q4 2016

Six per cent Group Net Sales increase from smaller store network and in the face of Brazilian

and Argentinian currency effects

Growth in e-commerce following proactive push - online offer now active in all markets

MADRID, July 16th, 2020: DIA Group ("DIA" or the "Group"), an international food retailer that operates in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina, today issued a trading update for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Sales 1

Like-for-Like Sales

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change

vs Q2 2019

(€m)

(€m)

(%)

(%)

Spain 2

1,204.3

1,038.7

15.9%

20.0%

Portugal²

160.3

148.0

8.3%

9.2%

Brazil

232.1

258.7

-10.3%

14.7%

Argentina

222.5

266.3

-16.4%

4.0%

Total Group

1,819.2

1,711.7

6.3%

14.9%

Total Stores3 (#)

6,400

6,809

-6.0%

Commenting on Q2 trading, Stephan DuCharme, Executive Chairman, said:

"Our Q2 trading demonstrates our progress in the last year, with higher net sales on a smaller store network as well as positive Like-for-Like in all markets for the first time since the last quarter of 2016. Transformation initiatives such as improved supply chain and store operations which supported our enhanced fresh offer were key drivers of performance, while our e-commerce expansion delivered twice as many online sales versus Q1."

"Combining these enhanced capabilities with our attractive proximity offer, DIA is and has remained a trusted service provider as lockdown restrictions ease across our markets. With Group Like-for-Like remaining at 10 per cent in June following several months of exceptional one-off trading during lockdown, we expect the accelerated roll out of transformation initiatives including optimized assortment to have a positive impact going forward."

  1. Net Sales expressed at current Euro exchange rate and under IAS29 for Argentina
  2. All Spain and Portugal figures include Clarel (Q2 2019 has been re-stated to consolidate Clarel)
  3. At end of period

Spain:

  • Net Sales increased significantly, continuing the positive trend seen in Q1 following easing of lockdown restrictions.
  • Positive Like-for-Like growth driven by average basket size increase and supported by supply chain and store operational improvements to deliver an enhanced fresh offer.
  • Coordinated e-commerce and express delivery expansion, thanks to one million deliveries during "state of emergency" phase with a peak of 20,000 per day.

Portugal:

  • Positive Like-for-Like performance driven by local transformation measures including increased stock delivery frequency to support expanded fresh product offer and continued in-store refurbishment efforts.

Brazil:

  • Net Sales up 20 per cent in local currency despite 14 per cent fewer stores4 following strategic closure of underperforming locations, outweighed by the 28 per cent devaluation of the Brazilian Real during the period.
  • Strong return to positive Like-for-Like since March, thanks to introduction of new assortment strategy, as well as continued private label development and roll-out.

Argentina:

  • Net Sales year on year comparison impacted by 33 per cent devaluation of the Argentinian Peso in the period as well as the country's highest inflation rate for almost 30 years in 2019.
  • Positive Like-for-Like, demonstrating improved operational performance in challenging macroeconomic environment thanks to fresh offer layout improvements and last mile delivery implementation.

H1 2020 vs 2019 NET SALES COMPARISON

Net Sales

Like-for-Like Sales

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

vs H1 2019

(€m)

(€m)

(%)

(%)

Total Group

3,515.2

3,444.6

2.1%

8.7%

-ENDS-

NOTES TO EDITORS

  • The DIA Group will report its 1H 2020 Interim Financial Results on 6th August 2020.

MEDIA

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Lara Vadillo / Rebeca Matilla / Leyla Gallego

Miren Sotomayor / Natalia Amo

Phone: +34 619.22.65.87 / 609.41.57.21 / 616.02.51.89

Email: investor.relations@diagroup.com

Email: comunicacion@diagroup.com

4 As of 31.05.20

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 06:10:00 UTC
