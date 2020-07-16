DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Other relevant information. TRADING UPDATE 2Q2020

DIA Q2 2020 Trading Update

Group Net Sales of €1.8bn, 15 per cent Like-for-Like growth

Fifteen per cent Like-for-Like growth with all markets positive for first time since Q4 2016

Six per cent Group Net Sales increase from smaller store network and in the face of Brazilian

and Argentinian currency effects

Growth in e-commerce following proactive push - online offer now active in all markets

MADRID, July 16th, 2020: DIA Group ("DIA" or the "Group"), an international food retailer that operates in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina, today issued a trading update for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Sales 1 Like-for-Like Sales Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change vs Q2 2019 (€m) (€m) (%) (%) Spain 2 1,204.3 1,038.7 15.9% 20.0% Portugal² 160.3 148.0 8.3% 9.2% Brazil 232.1 258.7 -10.3% 14.7% Argentina 222.5 266.3 -16.4% 4.0% Total Group 1,819.2 1,711.7 6.3% 14.9% Total Stores3 (#) 6,400 6,809 -6.0%

Commenting on Q2 trading, Stephan DuCharme, Executive Chairman, said:

"Our Q2 trading demonstrates our progress in the last year, with higher net sales on a smaller store network as well as positive Like-for-Like in all markets for the first time since the last quarter of 2016. Transformation initiatives such as improved supply chain and store operations which supported our enhanced fresh offer were key drivers of performance, while our e-commerce expansion delivered twice as many online sales versus Q1."

"Combining these enhanced capabilities with our attractive proximity offer, DIA is and has remained a trusted service provider as lockdown restrictions ease across our markets. With Group Like-for-Like remaining at 10 per cent in June following several months of exceptional one-off trading during lockdown, we expect the accelerated roll out of transformation initiatives including optimized assortment to have a positive impact going forward."