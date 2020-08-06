DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Presentation financial results 2Q and 1H 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT Send by mail :

1H 2020 Results Presentation 6TH AUGUST 2020 Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (DIA) and its subsidiaries that are based on the current beliefs of DIA's management, key expectations and assumptions, as well as information currently available to DIA and projections of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made based on the information, knowledge and views available on the date on which they are made; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. These forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "anticipates", "forecasts", "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and other similar words or phrases. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made or by the forward-looking nature of discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at any management presentation, reflect the current views of DIA with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and key assumptions about DIA and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of their businesses, trends in their operating industry, and future capital expenditures. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this presentation should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in the presentation. Current and future analysts, brokers and investors must operate only on the basis of their own judgment taking into account this disclaimer, and must bear in mind that many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of DIA and its subsidiaries and any information included in this presentation to be materially different from any information, future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which DIA and its subsidiaries do business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in prices; trends affecting DIA and its subsidiaries businesses, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows; the impact of current, pending or future legislation and regulation in countries in DIA and its subsidiaries do business; acquisitions, investments or divestments which DIA and its subsidiaries may make in the future; DIA and its subsidiaries capital expenditures plans; their estimated availability of funds; their ability to repay debt with estimated future cash flows; security threats worldwide and losses of customer valuables; failure to maintain safe work environments; effects of catastrophes, natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, unexpected geological or other physical conditions, or criminal or terrorist acts; public perception of DIA and its subsidiaries businesses and reputation; insufficient insurance coverage and increases in insurance cost; loss of senior management and key personnel; unauthorized use of the DIA's intellectual property and claims of infringement by DIA or its subsidiaries of others' intellectual property; changes in business strategy and various other factors. The foregoing risks and uncertainties that could affect the information provided in the presentation are almost impossible to anticipate and predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any other unknown risk occur, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or targeted. No one intends, or assumes any obligations, to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise nor to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. DIA provides information on these and other factors that could affect the business and the results in the documents it presents to the CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) in Spain. This information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise, and the directors are not responsible for any possible deviation that could arise in terms of the different factors that influence the future performance of the DIA. Neither DIA, nor its directors, nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Not for general release, publication or distribution in any Jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is no intention to register any portion of any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. 1 Agenda 1H20 Transformation Update 2Q20 Highlights Stephan DuCharme - Executive Chairman 1H20 Financial Review Enrique Weickert - Group CFO 2 2Q Highlights Stephan DuCharme Executive Chairman Positive top line performance in 2Q20 with Adjusted EBITDA of 60m on the back of effective response to COVID-19 crisis and preliminary transformation benefits, maintained post lockdown.

Empowered country leadership delivering on transformation initiatives in 1H20 - accelerated roll-out of online offer in all markets, development of new private label products and improved assortment.

Strengthened financials in 1H20 across key indicators including improved trade working capital, positive cash flow generation and reduced net debt. 4 Positive top line with improved earnings and cash flow generation [€ million] Net Sales Gross Profit EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA(2) Net Profit Trade Working Capital Net Financial Debt(3) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019(1) Change (%) 1,819.2 1,711.7 6.3% 402.9 303.0 33.0% 116.2 (3.1) n/a 60.2 (67.5) n/a (45.1) (267.4) 83.1% 1H 2020 FY 2019 Change (%) (645.0) (608.0) 37.0m inflow 1,253.3 1,322.2 -5.2% Key Highlights Net Sales up thanks to transformation and COVID-19 related purchasing behaviour, offsetting smaller network and currency effects.

up thanks to transformation and COVID-19 related purchasing behaviour, offsetting smaller network and currency effects. Gross Profit up on increased sales volumes and impact of transformation program.

up on increased sales volumes and impact of transformation program. Labour Costs up slightly as 2019 workforce rationalization offset by increased COVID-19 staffing requirements and remuneration.

up slightly as 2019 workforce rationalization offset by increased COVID-19 staffing requirements and remuneration. EBITDA increased also thanks to lower restructuring costs and OPEX improvements.

increased also thanks to lower restructuring costs and OPEX improvements. Adj. EBITDA increase driven by improved gross margin and continued cost discipline.

increase driven by improved gross margin and continued cost discipline. Trade Working Capital inflow thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventories.

inflow thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventories. Positive cash flow from operations and lower net debt 2Q 2019 restated to present the cost of logistics platforms according to their nature. See APMs for definition. Excluding IFRS16. with improved maturity profile 5 Continuing positive Like-for-Like trajectory - pre and post lockdown phase 20% .9% 14,9% 15% 2020 10% 5% 2.6% Like-for-Like evolution 0% -4.4% -6.0% >860 -5% bps Lockdown -8.8% -10% -11.4% -15% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 May 2019 November 2020 July Capital increase March VTO(1) Refinancing COVID-19 outbreak Lenders Agreement Key Highlights Group Like-for-Like growth driven by 25.7% increase in average basket size, more than offsetting 13.5% decrease in number of tickets during 1H20.

Like-for-Like growth driven by 25.7% increase in average basket size, more than offsetting 13.5% decrease in number of tickets during 1H20. 1H20 Group Like-for-Like +8.7% incorporating both pre-COVID period and post-lockdown.

Like-for-Like +8.7% incorporating both pre-COVID period and post-lockdown. Positive Group Like-for-Like maintained post-lockdown in June (+10%) and July (c.+8%). 1. Voluntary Tender 6 Offer Continued positive trend in Spain and Portugal; improved Brazil and Argentina performance impacted by currency effects Net Sales Like-for-Like(4) Change [€ million] 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 (%) vs 2Q 2019 Spain(1) 1,204.3 1,038.7 15.9% 20.0% Portugal(1) 160.3 148.0 8.3% 9.2% Brazil 232.1 258.7 -10.3% 14.7% Argentina(2) 222.5 266.3 -16.4% 4.0% Total Group 1,819.2 1,711.7 6.3% 14.9% Total Stores(3) 6,400.0 6,809.0 All Spain and Portugal figures include Clarel. Net Sales expressed at IAS29. At end of period. See APMs for definition. 28% devaluation of Brazilian Real in the period. 33% in the period. Key Highlights Spain maintaining trend seen following easing of lockdown restrictions. Like-for-Like evolution driven by increased average basket size.

maintaining trend seen following easing of lockdown restrictions. Like-for-Like evolution driven by increased average basket size. Portugal performance driven by local transformation measures including more frequent stock delivery and continued in-store refurbishment.

performance driven by local transformation measures including more frequent stock delivery and continued in-store refurbishment. Brazil Net Sales up 20% in local currency⁵ on 14% fewer stores following strategic closures of underperforming locations. Return to positive Like-for-Like since March.

Net Sales up 20% in local currency⁵ on 14% fewer stores following strategic closures of underperforming locations. Return to positive Like-for-Like since March. Argentina impacted by currency devaluation⁶ and 2019 record high inflation rate. Like-for-Like evolution demonstrating improved operational performance in a challenging environment. 7 1H20 Transformation Update Commercial Optimized assortment activated; first new private label products now in store ASSORTMENT & STORE LAYOUT Spain: Optimized assortment and store layout rolled out to approximately 500 stores in Spain during 1H20 with a priority focus on DIA's fresh fruit and vegetables offer.

Portugal: Refurbishment of 125 stores completed in 1H20 to support roll out of optimized assortment.

Brazil: Introduction of new commercial strategy in 1H20, roll out of store clustering model based on demographics, purchasing power and competitor presence in 2H20.

Argentina: Fresh offer layout improvements now activated in over 20 per cent of stores. PRIVATE LABEL Spain: Initial development and roll out of new products launched in 2Q with accelerated roll out in 3Q and 4Q.

Brazil: Over 200 new products launched in 1H20. 9 Commercial Continued expansion of e-commerce offer in all markets Spain: Over 1.15m orders delivered in 1H20 following coordinated offer expansion, with demand for Fresh products exceeding Consumer Packaged Goods for the first time. DIA-Amazon Prime partnership offering extended to the city of Sevilla.

DIA-Amazon Prime partnership offering extended to the city of Sevilla. Portugal: Successful online trial completed in 1H20 with full Lisbon coverage now available.

Brazil: Pilot project now underway for 30 locations, with App delivery available since April.

Argentina: Last mile delivery offer from store rolled out to 140 stores in 1H20. 10 Franchise Enhanced model rolled out to 50 per cent of franchisees in Spain Improved incentive-driven and customer centric franchise model activated with key benefits to business including "Payment after Sales" framework.

incentive-driven and customer centric franchise model activated with key benefits to business including "Payment after Sales" framework. Spain: Latest franchise model innovations rolled out to 470 locations during 1H20.

Portugal: New franchise director appointed in 2Q20 to drive continued roll out of recently launched new model.

Brazil: Reviewing existing franchise contracts to simplify agreements with 112 stores representing 1/3 of total franchisees; implementation well on track, ahead of schedule.

Argentina:17 stores converted to COFO in 2Q20, preliminary testing of new model launched. 11 Operations Continued focus on cost efficiencies and reduced complexity Strategic focus on reduced complexity and savings in supplier relations, inventory management, logistics and energy/procurement spend.

DIA Suppliers Event gathered over 1,000 suppliers in Spain and 400 in Argentina to explain new commercial policy and build stronger relations.

Spain: Cost efficiencies delivered through reduction of obsolete inventory, creation of more efficient logistics tender process, as well as rent and energy savings.

Portugal: Six days per week delivery frequency now implemented in 80% of network to support expanded fresh product offer, with store and warehouse stock optimization on track.

Brazil: New supply chain function created to deliver wider efficiencies, with 2H20 focus on effective supply to meet weekly promotional cycles and improved balancing of stock levels.

Argentina: Improved OOS levels at both stores and warehouses in 1H20. 12 1H20 Financial Review Enrique Weickert DIA Group CFO Improved 1H20 earnings supported by continued cost control and operational excellence P&L Summary [€ million] 1H 2020 1H 2019(1) Change (%) Net Sales 3,515.2 3,444.5 2.1% Gross Profit 761.1 672.6 13.2% EBITDA 176.9 13.5 1214.2% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 59.6 (55.6) n/a EBIT (52.0) (321.7) 83.8% Financial results (131.7) (81.7) -61.2% Net attributable profit (187.7) (418.7) 55.2% Key Highlights Net Sales up despite 6% fewer stores and adverse currency effects.

up despite 6% fewer stores and adverse currency effects. Gross Profit up 2.1% as percentage of sales in the face of increased logistic costs to support strategic shift to enhance fresh offer and one- off COVID-19 costs.

up 2.1% as percentage of sales in the face of increased logistic costs to support strategic shift to enhance fresh offer and one- off COVID-19 costs. EBITDA improvement driven by reduced restructuring costs and despite 26m COVID-19 costs.

improvement driven by reduced restructuring costs and despite 26m COVID-19 costs. Adj. EBITDA improvement in all countries on the back of cost control discipline.

improvement in all countries on the back of cost control discipline. Net Profit impacted by negative 83m FX mostly in Brazil. 1. 1H 2019 restated to present the cost of logistics platforms according to their nature. 2. See APMs for definition 14 Improved Adjusted EBITDA across all markets in 1H20 Adjusted EBITDA 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change (%) [€ million] Total Group 59.7 (55.6) -207.3% Spain 52.5 18.1 190.4% Portugal 6.0 3.2 86.8% Brazil (7.7) (82.7) -90.6% Argentina 8.8 5.8 51.7% Key Highlights Spain up 140bps offsetting COVID-19 costs and legal contingency recognition.

up 140bps offsetting COVID-19 costs and legal contingency recognition. Portugal increased 90bps on the back of operational excellence measures implemented.

increased 90bps on the back of operational excellence measures implemented. Brazil recovered but remains negative due to negative volume and currency effect, achieving a 12.5% improvement in margin.

recovered but remains negative due to negative volume and currency effect, achieving a 12.5% improvement in margin. Argentina improved 60bps despite negative volume effect on sales and currency effect. 15 Net Financial Debt decreased 69m on the back of positive Cash Flow from Operations and improved Trade Working Capital Key Highlights: Net Financial Debt(1) evolution [€ million] 43,9 24,0 (61.8) (37.0) (18.1) (19.9) 1.322,2 1.253,3 Net Debt CFFO WC CAPEX Interests Disposal of Assets Other Net Debt Dec 2019 June 2020 1. Total Net debt (excluding IFRS16) 16 Stable Debt Maturity Profile and Liquidity Debt Maturity Profile [€ million] 1.200 1.000 800 600 400 200 0 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years and more Non syndicate facilities & Others Bonds Financing from Syndicated Lenders L1R Super Senior Loan Net financial debt of 1.3bn (which excludes 630m related to the application of IFRS16), down 69m. Available Liquidity [€ million] 15 62 131 420 232 Cash & Cash equivalents SFA + Confirming 435m vs. 421m as of 31 st December 2019

December 2019 97% in the form of Cash & Cash equivalents 17 1H20 Balance Sheet - Improved Trade Working Capital [€ million] 1H 2020 FY 2019 Non-current assets 2,204.1 2,448.2 Inventories 477.0 496.5 Trade & Other receivables 104.2 111.0 Other current assets 91.7 100.2 Cash & Cash equivalents 420.0 163.6 Total Assets 3,297.0 3,319.4 Total equity (509.4) (350.5) Long-term debt 1,682.3 1,865.7 Short-term debt 620.7 325.5 Trade & Other payables 1,226.2 1,215.4 Provisions & Other liabilities 277.2 262.0 Liabilities associated with assets held - 1.3 for sale Total Equity & Liabilities 3,297.0 3,319.4 Trade Working Capital [€ million] 1H 2020 FY 2019 Change Non-recourse factoring 22.4 14.1 8.3 Inventories (A) 477.0 496.5 (19.5) Trade & Other receivables (B) 104.2 111.0 (6.7) Trade & Other payables (C) 1,226.2 1,215.4 10.7 Trade Working Capital (1) (645.0) (608.0) (37.0) Key Highlights Trade Working Capital: inflow of 37m thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventory.

inflow of 37m thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventory. Shareholders' equity balance of Parent Company amounted 194m (223m as of December 2019). 1. Trade working capital defined as (A+B-C) 18 Conclusion Stephan DuCharme Chairman Closing Remarks Positive 2Q20 topline and financial performance on effective COVID-19 response and ongoing business transformation.

Sustained Like-for-Like growth post-lockdown and improved financial metrics good indicators that long-term transformation project is on track.

Investor Relations contact Communications contact Miren Sotomayor Lara Vadillo investor.relations@diagroup.com comunicacion@diagroup.com

