DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Presentation financial results 2Q and 1H 2020
08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT
1H 2020
Results Presentation
6TH AUGUST 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (DIA) and its subsidiaries that are based on the current beliefs of DIA's management, key expectations and assumptions, as well as information currently available to DIA and projections of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made based on the information, knowledge and views available on the date on which they are made; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. These forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "anticipates", "forecasts", "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and other similar words or phrases. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made or by the forward-looking nature of discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at any management presentation, reflect the current views of DIA with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and key assumptions about DIA and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of their businesses, trends in their operating industry, and future capital expenditures. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this presentation should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in the presentation.
Current and future analysts, brokers and investors must operate only on the basis of their own judgment taking into account this disclaimer, and must bear in mind that many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of DIA and its subsidiaries and any information included in this presentation to be materially different from any information, future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which DIA and its subsidiaries do business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in prices; trends affecting DIA and its subsidiaries businesses, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows; the impact of current, pending or future legislation and regulation in countries in DIA and its subsidiaries do business; acquisitions, investments or divestments which DIA and its subsidiaries may make in the future; DIA and its subsidiaries capital expenditures plans; their estimated availability of funds; their ability to repay debt with estimated future cash flows; security threats worldwide and losses of customer valuables; failure to maintain safe work environments; effects of catastrophes, natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, unexpected geological or other physical conditions, or criminal or terrorist acts; public perception of DIA and its subsidiaries businesses and reputation; insufficient insurance coverage and increases in insurance cost; loss of senior management and key personnel; unauthorized use of the DIA's intellectual property and claims of infringement by DIA or its subsidiaries of others' intellectual property; changes in business strategy and various other factors. The foregoing risks and uncertainties that could affect the information provided in the presentation are almost impossible to anticipate and predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any other unknown risk occur, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or targeted.
No one intends, or assumes any obligations, to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise nor to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. DIA provides information on these and other factors that could affect the business and the results in the documents it presents to the CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) in Spain. This information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results or otherwise, and the directors are not responsible for any possible deviation that could arise in terms of the different factors that influence the future performance of the DIA. Neither DIA, nor its directors, nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents, or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
Not for general release, publication or distribution in any Jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.
These materials do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is no intention to
register any portion of any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
Agenda
1H20 Transformation Update
2Q20 Highlights
Stephan DuCharme - Executive Chairman
1H20 Financial Review
Enrique Weickert - Group CFO
2Q Highlights
Stephan DuCharme
Executive Chairman
Positive top line performance in 2Q20with Adjusted EBITDA of 60m on the back of effective response toCOVID-19crisis and preliminary transformation benefits, maintained post lockdown.
Empowered country leadership delivering on transformation initiatives in 1H20- acceleratedroll-outof online offer in all markets, development of new private label products and improved assortment.
Strengthened financials in 1H20across key indicators including improved trade working capital, positive cash flow generation and reduced net debt.
Positive top line with improved earnings and cash flow generation
[€ million] Net Sales Gross Profit
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA(2) Net Profit
Trade Working Capital
Net Financial Debt(3)
2Q 2020
2Q 2019(1) Change (%)
1,819.2
1,711.7
6.3%
402.9
303.0
33.0%
116.2
(3.1)
n/a
60.2
(67.5)
n/a
(45.1)
(267.4)
83.1%
1H 2020
FY 2019
Change (%)
(645.0)
(608.0)
37.0m
inflow
1,253.3
1,322.2
-5.2%
Key Highlights
Net Sales up thanks to transformation and COVID-19 related purchasing behaviour, offsetting smaller network and currency effects.
Gross Profit up on increased sales volumes and impact of transformation program.
Labour Costs up slightly as 2019 workforce rationalization offset by increased COVID-19 staffing requirements and remuneration.
EBITDA increased also thanks to lower restructuring costs and OPEX improvements.
Adj. EBITDA increase driven by improved gross margin and continued cost discipline.
Trade Working Capital inflow thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventories.
Positive cash flowfrom operations and lower net debt
2Q 2019 restated to present the cost of logistics platforms according to their nature.
See APMs for definition.
Excluding IFRS16.
with improved maturity profile
Continuing positive Like-for-Like trajectory - pre and post lockdown phase
20%
.9%
14,9%
15%
2020
10%
5%
2.6%
Like-for-Like evolution
0%
-4.4%
-6.0%
>860
-5%
bps
Lockdown
-8.8%
-10%
-11.4%
-15%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
May
2019
November
2020
July
Capital increase
March
VTO(1)
Refinancing
COVID-19 outbreak
Lenders
Agreement
Key Highlights
Group Like-for-Like growth driven by 25.7% increase in average basket size, more than offsetting 13.5% decrease in number of tickets during 1H20.
1H20 Group Like-for-Like +8.7% incorporating both pre-COVID period and post-lockdown.
Positive Group Like-for-Like maintained post-lockdown in June (+10%) and July (c.+8%).
1. Voluntary Tender
Continued positive trend in Spain and Portugal; improved Brazil and Argentina performance impacted by currency effects
Net Sales
Like-for-Like(4)
Change
[€ million]
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
(%)
vs 2Q 2019
Spain(1)
1,204.3
1,038.7
15.9%
20.0%
Portugal(1)
160.3
148.0
8.3%
9.2%
Brazil
232.1
258.7
-10.3%
14.7%
Argentina(2)
222.5
266.3
-16.4%
4.0%
Total Group
1,819.2
1,711.7
6.3%
14.9%
Total Stores(3)
6,400.0
6,809.0
All Spain and Portugal figures include Clarel.
Net Sales expressed at IAS29.
At end of period.
See APMs for definition.
28% devaluation of Brazilian Real in the period.
33% in the period.
Key Highlights
Spain maintaining trend seen following easing of lockdown restrictions. Like-for-Like evolution driven by increased average basket size.
Portugal performance driven by local transformation measures including more frequent stock delivery and continued in-store refurbishment.
Brazil Net Sales up 20% in local currency⁵ on 14% fewer stores following strategic closures of underperforming locations. Return to positive Like-for-Like since March.
Argentina impacted by currency devaluation⁶ and 2019 record high inflation rate. Like-for-Like evolution demonstrating improved operational performance in a challenging environment.
1H20 Transformation Update
Commercial
Optimized assortment activated; first new private label products now in store
ASSORTMENT & STORE LAYOUT
Spain: Optimized assortment and store layout rolled out to approximately 500 stores in Spain during 1H20 with a priority focus on DIA's fresh fruit and vegetables offer.
Portugal: Refurbishment of 125 stores completed in 1H20 to support roll out of optimized assortment.
Brazil: Introduction of new commercial strategy in 1H20, roll out of store clustering model based on demographics, purchasing power and competitor presence in 2H20.
Argentina: Fresh offer layout improvements now activated in over 20 per cent of stores.
PRIVATE LABEL
Spain: Initial development and roll out of new products launched in 2Q with accelerated roll out in 3Q and 4Q.
Brazil: Over 200 new products launched in 1H20.
Commercial
Continued expansion of e-commerce offer in all markets
Spain: Over 1.15m orders delivered in 1H20 following coordinated offer expansion, with demand for Fresh products exceeding Consumer Packaged Goods for the first time. DIA-Amazon Prime partnership offering extended to the city of Sevilla.
Portugal: Successful online trial completed in 1H20 with full Lisbon coverage now available.
Brazil: Pilot project now underway for 30 locations, with App delivery available since April.
Argentina: Last mile delivery offer from store rolled out to 140 stores in 1H20.
Franchise
Enhanced model rolled out to 50 per cent of franchisees in Spain
Improved incentive-driven and customer centric franchise model activated with key benefits to business including "Payment after Sales" framework.
Spain: Latest franchise model innovations rolled out to 470 locations during 1H20.
Portugal: New franchise director appointed in 2Q20 to drive continued roll out of recently launched new model.
Brazil: Reviewing existing franchise contracts to simplify agreements with 112 stores representing 1/3 of total franchisees; implementation well on track, ahead of schedule.
Argentina:17 stores converted to COFO in 2Q20, preliminary testing of new model launched.
Operations
Continued focus on cost efficiencies and reduced complexity
Strategic focus on reduced complexity and savings in supplier relations, inventory management, logistics and energy/procurement spend.
DIA Suppliers Event gathered over 1,000 suppliers in Spain and 400 in Argentina to explain new commercial policy and build stronger relations.
Spain: Cost efficiencies delivered through reduction of obsolete inventory, creation of more efficient logistics tender process, as well as rent and energy savings.
Portugal: Six days per week delivery frequency now implemented in 80% of network to support expanded fresh product offer, with store and warehouse stock optimization on track.
Brazil: New supply chain function created to deliver wider efficiencies, with 2H20 focus on effective supply to meet weekly promotional cycles and improved balancing of stock levels.
Argentina: Improved OOS levels at both stores and warehouses in 1H20.
1H20 Financial Review
Enrique Weickert
DIA Group CFO
Improved 1H20 earnings supported by continued cost control and operational excellence
P&L Summary [€ million]
1H 2020
1H 2019(1) Change (%)
Net Sales
3,515.2
3,444.5
2.1%
Gross Profit
761.1
672.6
13.2%
EBITDA
176.9
13.5
1214.2%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
59.6
(55.6)
n/a
EBIT
(52.0)
(321.7)
83.8%
Financial results
(131.7)
(81.7)
-61.2%
Net attributable profit
(187.7)
(418.7)
55.2%
Key Highlights
Net Sales up despite 6% fewer stores and adverse currency effects.
Gross Profit up 2.1% as percentage of sales in the face of increased logistic costs to support strategic shift to enhance fresh offer and one- off COVID-19 costs.
EBITDA improvement driven by reduced restructuring costs and despite 26m COVID-19 costs.
Adj. EBITDA improvement in all countries on the back of cost control discipline.
Net Profit impacted by negative 83m FX mostly in Brazil.
1. 1H 2019 restated to present the cost of logistics platforms according to their nature.
2. See APMs for definition
Improved Adjusted EBITDA across all markets in 1H20
Adjusted EBITDA
1H 2020
1H 2019
Change (%)
[€ million]
Total Group
59.7
(55.6)
-207.3%
Spain
52.5
18.1
190.4%
Portugal
6.0
3.2
86.8%
Brazil
(7.7)
(82.7)
-90.6%
Argentina
8.8
5.8
51.7%
Key Highlights
Spain up 140bps offsetting COVID-19 costs and legal contingency recognition.
Portugal increased 90bps on the back of operational excellence measures implemented.
Brazil recovered but remains negative due to negative volume and currency effect, achieving a 12.5% improvement in margin.
Argentina improved 60bps despite negative volume effect on sales and currency effect.
Net Financial Debt decreased 69m on the back of positive Cash Flow from Operations and improved Trade Working Capital
Key Highlights: Net Financial Debt(1) evolution [€ million]
43,9
24,0
(61.8)
(37.0)
(18.1)
(19.9)
1.322,2
1.253,3
Net Debt
CFFO
WC
CAPEX
Interests
Disposal of Assets
Other
Net Debt
Dec 2019
June 2020
1. Total Net debt (excluding IFRS16)
Stable Debt Maturity Profile and Liquidity
Debt Maturity Profile [€ million]
1.200
1.000
800
600
400
200
0
1 year
2 years
3 years
4 years
5 years and
more
Non syndicate facilities & Others
Bonds
Financing from Syndicated Lenders
L1R Super Senior Loan
Net financial debt of 1.3bn (which excludes 630m related to the application of IFRS16), down 69m.
Available Liquidity [€ million]
15
62
131
420
232
Cash & Cash equivalents
SFA + Confirming
435m vs. 421m as of 31st December 2019
97% in the form of Cash & Cash equivalents
1H20 Balance Sheet - Improved Trade Working Capital
[€ million]
1H 2020
FY 2019
Non-current assets
2,204.1
2,448.2
Inventories
477.0
496.5
Trade & Other receivables
104.2
111.0
Other current assets
91.7
100.2
Cash & Cash equivalents
420.0
163.6
Total Assets
3,297.0
3,319.4
Total equity
(509.4)
(350.5)
Long-term debt
1,682.3
1,865.7
Short-term debt
620.7
325.5
Trade & Other payables
1,226.2
1,215.4
Provisions & Other liabilities
277.2
262.0
Liabilities associated with assets held
-
1.3
for sale
Total Equity & Liabilities
3,297.0
3,319.4
Trade Working Capital [€ million]
1H 2020
FY 2019
Change
Non-recourse factoring
22.4
14.1
8.3
Inventories (A)
477.0
496.5
(19.5)
Trade & Other receivables (B)
104.2
111.0
(6.7)
Trade & Other payables (C)
1,226.2
1,215.4
10.7
Trade Working Capital (1)
(645.0)
(608.0)
(37.0)
Key Highlights
Trade Working Capital: inflow of 37m thanks to Net Sales increase and improvement in Inventory.
Shareholders' equity balance of Parent Company amounted 194m (223m as of December 2019).
1. Trade working capital defined as (A+B-C)
Conclusion
Stephan DuCharme
Chairman
Closing
Remarks
Positive 2Q20 topline and financial performanceon effectiveCOVID-19response and ongoing business transformation.
Sustained Like-for-Like growth post-lockdown and improved financial metrics good indicators thatlong-termtransformation project is on track.
Continued focus on transformation roadmap initiatives in the second half,focused on the key pillars of our improved commercial value proposition and franchise model, underpinned by continued operational efficiencies.
DIA - the preferred proximity shopping experience with
