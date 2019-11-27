Log in
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Registration of the capital increase

11/27/2019 | 01:13pm EST

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of Article 226 of the Securities Market Act and implementing regulations, communicates and makes public the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

As a continuation to the communications published on 20 November 2019, with registration numbers 283801 and 283815, respectively, the Company communicates that:

  1. As of today, the public deed of the share capital increase, which was approved as item 3 of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on 22 October 2019, has been registered with the Commercial Registry of Madrid.
  2. As a consequence of such capital increase, the new share capital of the Company is €66,779,789.79, divided into 6,677,978,979 shares of €0.01 of nominal value each.
  3. The National Securities Market Commission has verified that the requirements for the admission to trading of the 6,055,522,466 new shares issued (the "New Shares") on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges (the
    "Spanish Stock Exchanges") through the Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil (Continuous Market), where DIA shares currently in circulation are listed, have been met. In addition, the Spanish Stock Exchanges have agreed this afternoon the admission of the New Shares to trading, which will start tomorrow, November 28 2019.

* * *

Las Rozas (Madrid), 27 November 2019.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.

Enrique Weickert Molina

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:12:03 UTC
