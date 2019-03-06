Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Russian tycoon's fund sees shareholder support for DIA bid plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:38am EST
Chairman of supervisory board of Alfa Group consortium Fridman attends session during Week of Russian Business in Moscow

MADRID (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne (L1) investment fund has received strong signals of support for its plan to take over struggling Spanish supermarket group DIA, L1's managing partner said on Wednesday.

By Isla Binnie and Andrés González

L1, DIA's biggest shareholder, and DIA's board, have been sniping at each other over rival plans to raise capital as part of efforts to overhaul the retail group which has lost market share to rivals.

Fridman's L1 made its takeover bid last month to counter a planned share issue worth 600 million euros (515.8 million pounds) agreed by DIA's management in December which would have forced L1 to spend almost 200 million euros just to maintain its existing stake of around 29 percent.

Stephan DuCharme, L1 managing partner who briefly acted as DIA's interim chairman last year, said he had held meetings with investors in Spain and Britain to discuss L1's bid for the 70 percent of the company it does not already own.

"We are getting strong signals of support," Ducharme told reporters. "I have had a number of emails after my shareholder meetings, coming back to me saying: Thank you, I get it, I'm going to support you at the shareholder meeting."

DIA shareholders will meet on March 20 to choose between L1's proposal and the board's, which includes a rights issue and a capital reduction.

DIA's board said at the weekend that L1's plan would not solve the retailer's short term challenges, which prompted L1 to respond that the board was misleading investors.

L1's bid is conditional on the rights issue and capital reduction being shelved by DIA, whose stock fell 90 percent in 2018, battered by three profit warnings and concerns over its debt levels.

DIA's discount model flourished during Spain's deep recession, but German discounter Lidl and domestic rival Mercadona have since invested heavily in their stores and attracted more customers whose spending power has been supported by economic recovery.

Turning the company around will take at least four to five years under L1's calculations.

"There is probably a process of 12-18 months to make sure you have got it right," Ducharme said. "Once it works then you do massive capex into store refurbishments."

DIA shares are currently trading some 18 percent below L1's 0.67 euros offer price.

L1, whose investments range from oil and gas to technology, entered into the retail market in 2017 with the 1.77 billion pound acquisition of British health food chain Holland & Barrett.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Andres Gonzalez. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Isla Binnie and AndrÃ©s GonzÃ¡lez

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
06:38aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Russian tycoon's fund sees shareholder su..
RE
02/14Carrefour, Lidl, Sonae Consider Offer for Dia -Expansion
DJ
02/11EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : German Jobs at Risk in No-Deal Brexit Scenario
DJ
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Information about DIA Group
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Denial
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group strengthens its management team in ..
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Board of directors announcement
PU
2018EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Deutsche Telekom Ordered to Resume Service to Iranian B..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 467 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 1 245 M
Yield 2019 6,53%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,83 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION20.74%392
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.34%37 386
SYSCO CORPORATION7.10%34 186
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.47%30 253
TESCO21.99%29 828
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.12%27 575
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.