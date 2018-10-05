Log in
News

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Scottish fund Baillie Gifford cuts stake in Spain's DIA

10/05/2018

MADRID (Reuters) - Baillie Gifford has cut its stake in Spanish supermarket group DIA to 5.6 from 8.5 percent, the third time in less than a month that the Scottish fund has reduced its holding.

A long economic crisis helped boost discount retailer DIA's market share, but it has struggled since an economic rebound put more cash in Spaniards' pockets.

Baillie Gifford, whose DIA holding had been above 10 percent since April 2015, declined to comment on Friday on the sale.

DIA, which has lost more than two-thirds of its market value since a 2015 peak, appointed a new chief executive in August and is due to present a strategic plan by the end of the year.

Last week, shareholder LetterOne, controlled by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, stoked speculation it might launch a takeover bid after informing Spain's market regulator it had raised its stake to 29 percent.

Under Spanish law, an investor must launch a full takeover bid once its stake reaches 30 percent stake.

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs told the Spanish stock market supervisor it had raised its stake to close to 16 percent.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Alexander Smith)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 011 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 999 M
Yield 2018 7,58%
P/E ratio 2018 10,74
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 1 242 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,04 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Coto Gutiérrez Chief Executive Officer
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Antonio Arnanz Martin Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION-53.64%1 428
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.92%39 931
SYSCO CORPORATION19.56%37 497
TESCO1.98%27 181
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.85%25 923
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.20%25 882
