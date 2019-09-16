Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Spanish retailer DIA posts 7% fall in first-half sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:34am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish retailer DIA posted a 7% fall in first-half sales on Monday, but said a key indicator of its performance was starting to recover and promised to present an updated long-term business plan at the end of the year.

Years of lagging peers who lured customers by investing more heavily in their stores had brought the retailer to the brink of insolvency just days after Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne (L1 fund) raised its stake to 70% in May.

The company said same-store sales, one of the sector's most vital statistics, gradually started to pick up in July and August after posting a record fall of 15.5% in June.

It posted a net loss for the first half of 418 million euros (£371.34 million).

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
02:34aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Spanish retailer DIA posts 7% fall in fir..
RE
09/13DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Announcement presentation results H1
PU
09/03DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : New Finance and Capital Structure Committ..
PU
08/30DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' ..
PU
08/05DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : appoints Group Chief Comercial Officer
PU
07/18DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Fulfillment of conditions precedent
PU
07/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Extension of deadline
PU
06/25DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : secures 771 million and opts for an addi..
PU
06/17DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Ongoing negotiations with syndicated lend..
PU
06/12DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Nombramiento del presidente de la Comsión..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 904 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 -49,1 M
Debt 2019 1 420 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,25x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,64  €
Last Close Price 0,50  €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION8.34%339
SYSCO CORPORATION24.93%40 171
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.04%33 628
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD24.75%31 411
TESCO PLC26.46%29 139
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.71%27 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group