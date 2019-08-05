DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : appoints Group Chief Comercial Officer

Madrid, August 5, 2019 - We are pleased to announce that Dawid Jaschok has joined the Company as the new Chief Commercial Officer of DIA Group. Dawid brings to the DIA team experience in building businesses and managing growth, as well as expertise in designing a commercial offer that is relevant to the modern consumer and our customers. Dawid has more than 19 years of practical experience in Supply, Sales and Marketing working with the most competitive retailers in Europe, with responsibilities for the performance across multiple markets in different stages of development and sophistication.

During the last five years he has successfully founded and built an innovative omni-channel non-food retail format as well as advised a range of international retail brands. Dawid will now lead and complement an existing team, which we will continue to define, to successfully meet the challenges DIA faces in its core activity: selling great products to customers across our four markets.

In his new position Dawid will work through the commercial, marketing and e-commerce strategy at a Group level to ensure we have the right offer to attract customers, as well as developing a new retail format that ensures for a sustainable business going forward. He reports to Karl-Heinz Holland and is a member of the Group's Executive Committee. 'I am delighted that Dawid has joined the new management team at DIA and I look forward to seeing his talent and knowledge shared across his areas of responsibility. I know that the teams will find a great leader that combines vision and a strong work ethic, Dawid will bring a renewed energy and focus on excellence and innovation that will benefit everyone'. Commented Karl-Heinz Holland, CEO DIA GROUP.