Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : appoints Group Chief Operations Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Madrid, September 19, 2019

DIA Group continues to incorporate international talent with the appointment of Matthias Raimund as Chief Operating Officer Group-wide. Matthias as COO will work to ensure that the company's entire store network - which exceeds 6,800 in the four countries where DIA operates, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil - achieves operational excellence.

'My first steps in this area will be aimed at supporting the countries by fixing the basics of the stores and warehouses. We will review all operational processes with an aim to make them simpler, more efficient and more productive. At the same time a series of standards of excellence will be established that will be the same for all countries while taking on board local aspects depending on the circumstances of each market.' commented Raimund.

Matthias Raimund brings to DIA over 25 years of experience in food retail, has worked in various areas in a leading European retailer and in recent years has worked as an independent advisor for a broad range of companies. Matthias has extensive knowledge of operational processes in both stores and warehouses. As Chief Operating Officer Matthias will be part of the Executive Committee at the Group level and will report directly to the CEO of DIA Group.

'I am delighted that Matthias joins DIA, he will be a key pillar for the future, bringing to bear the relevant knowledge in order to carry out the turnaround of the business already under way. We believe that everyone who takes part in this journey also take responsibility for their work and in meeting their challenges', says Karl-Heinz Holland, CEO of DIA Group.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
06:22aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : appoints Group Chief Operations Officer
PU
09/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Press Release H1 2019 Results
PU
09/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : H1 2019 Results
PU
09/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Spanish retailer DIA losses worsen in fir..
RE
09/13DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Announcement presentation results H1
PU
09/03DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : New Finance and Capital Structure Committ..
PU
08/30DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' ..
PU
08/05DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : appoints Group Chief Comercial Officer
PU
07/18DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Fulfillment of conditions precedent
PU
07/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Extension of deadline
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 866 M
EBIT 2019 -120 M
Net income 2019 -82,0 M
Debt 2019 1 678 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,79x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 297 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,59  €
Last Close Price 0,48  €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION3.62%329
SYSCO CORPORATION25.85%40 469
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.25%33 514
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD25.19%31 545
TESCO PLC23.88%28 617
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.95%27 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group