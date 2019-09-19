DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : appoints Group Chief Operations Officer

Madrid, September 19, 2019

DIA Group continues to incorporate international talent with the appointment of Matthias Raimund as Chief Operating Officer Group-wide. Matthias as COO will work to ensure that the company's entire store network - which exceeds 6,800 in the four countries where DIA operates, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil - achieves operational excellence.

'My first steps in this area will be aimed at supporting the countries by fixing the basics of the stores and warehouses. We will review all operational processes with an aim to make them simpler, more efficient and more productive. At the same time a series of standards of excellence will be established that will be the same for all countries while taking on board local aspects depending on the circumstances of each market.' commented Raimund.

Matthias Raimund brings to DIA over 25 years of experience in food retail, has worked in various areas in a leading European retailer and in recent years has worked as an independent advisor for a broad range of companies. Matthias has extensive knowledge of operational processes in both stores and warehouses. As Chief Operating Officer Matthias will be part of the Executive Committee at the Group level and will report directly to the CEO of DIA Group.

'I am delighted that Matthias joins DIA, he will be a key pillar for the future, bringing to bear the relevant knowledge in order to carry out the turnaround of the business already under way. We believe that everyone who takes part in this journey also take responsibility for their work and in meeting their challenges', says Karl-Heinz Holland, CEO of DIA Group.