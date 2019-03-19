Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : commitment with financial syindicated lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 17 in the Market Abuse Regulation EU No. 596/2014 and Article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law hereby announces the following:

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

  • 1. Following our communication dated 6 February 2019 (Registry Number 274,557), DIA discloses to the market that it has entered into a commitment letter (the "Commitment

    Letter") with its financial syndicated lenders to amend and restate its current EUR 912,119,190 syndicated facilities agreement (the "Existing Facilities"). The terms and conditions of such amendment are detailed in the relevant term sheet, being the most relevant the following:

    • (i) an extension of the ordinary maturity of all the tranches under the Existing Facilities until 31 March 2023;

    • (ii) a mandatory prepayment of the Existing Facilities by no later than 21 April 2021 in an amount no less than EUR 100 million from the disposal of non-strategic assets (which include Max Descuento and Clarel) proceeds;

    • (iii) a mandatory refinancing of the existing notes with maturity 2021 prior to such maturity so that maturity thereof is postponed to not earlier than 1 January 2023;

    • (iv) the existing financial ratio (defined as net debt / EBITDA, as such terms are defined in the Existing Facilities) will be calculated as from 31 December 2020; additionally, the EBITDA of the Group shall be equal or greater than EUR 174,000,000 in each 12-month period ending on 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020;

    • (v) a mandatory transfer of stores representing at least 60% of the Restricted EBITDA (as such term is defined in the Existing Facilities), to a subsidiary wholly owned indirectly by DIA.

      In relation to the timing to complete such transaction, it has been agreed the following longstop dates: 30 June 2019 to call the Shareholders General Meeting, 15 August 2019 to obtain approval from shareholders, and 31 December 2019 to complete the transaction.

  • 2. According to the Commitment Letter the parties will enter into an amendment and restatement agreement to the Existing Facilities (in the terms established therein and in the term sheet attached thereto), once the Shareholders General Meeting has approved the EUR 600 million share capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights currently proposed (the "Rights Issue") and prior to the subscription and payment of such Rights Issue. In the event that no amendment and restatement agreement has been entered into by the date on which the Rights Issue has been completed and all

conditions precedent set out in the term sheet have been satisfied in form and substance satisfactory to financial syndicated lenders, such amendments will be deemed to be incorporated into the Existing Facilities Agreement at such date.

3.

In any case, the amendment and restatement agreement of the Existing Facilities will become effective upon completion of all the conditions precedent provided under the term sheet, which include, obtaining corporate authorizations of DIA and its subsidiaries acting as guarantors, execution of the relevant ancillary documentation of the other finance documents related to the Existing Facilities, the completion of the Rights Issue and the early prepayment and cancellation of Facility A and EUR 50 million of Facility B of the Existing Facilities from the Rights Issue proceeds.

Madrid, 19 March 2019

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

__________________________________________

Mr Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado

Vicesecretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
05:00aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : commitment with financial syindicated len..
PU
03/13DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Letter One's information request and DIA'..
PU
03/06DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Russian tycoon's fund sees shareholder su..
RE
02/14Carrefour, Lidl, Sonae Consider Offer for Dia -Expansion
DJ
02/11EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : German Jobs at Risk in No-Deal Brexit Scenario
DJ
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : board of directors announcement
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Information about DIA Group
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Denial
PU
2018DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group strengthens its management team in ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 417 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 1 246 M
Yield 2019 6,87%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 363 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,85 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Borja de la Cierva Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION26.20%411
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.78%36 946
SYSCO CORPORATION5.76%34 027
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.05%30 790
TESCO20.67%29 871
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.75%28 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.