DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : commitment with financial syindicated lenders

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 17 in the Market Abuse Regulation EU No. 596/2014 and Article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law hereby announces the following:

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

1. Following our communication dated 6 February 2019 (Registry Number 274,557), DIA discloses to the market that it has entered into a commitment letter (the "Commitment Letter") with its financial syndicated lenders to amend and restate its current EUR 912,119,190 syndicated facilities agreement (the "Existing Facilities"). The terms and conditions of such amendment are detailed in the relevant term sheet, being the most relevant the following: (i) an extension of the ordinary maturity of all the tranches under the Existing Facilities until 31 March 2023; (ii) a mandatory prepayment of the Existing Facilities by no later than 21 April 2021 in an amount no less than EUR 100 million from the disposal of non-strategic assets (which include Max Descuento and Clarel) proceeds; (iii) a mandatory refinancing of the existing notes with maturity 2021 prior to such maturity so that maturity thereof is postponed to not earlier than 1 January 2023; (iv) the existing financial ratio (defined as net debt / EBITDA, as such terms are defined in the Existing Facilities) will be calculated as from 31 December 2020; additionally, the EBITDA of the Group shall be equal or greater than EUR 174,000,000 in each 12-month period ending on 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020; (v) a mandatory transfer of stores representing at least 60% of the Restricted EBITDA (as such term is defined in the Existing Facilities), to a subsidiary wholly owned indirectly by DIA. In relation to the timing to complete such transaction, it has been agreed the following longstop dates: 30 June 2019 to call the Shareholders General Meeting, 15 August 2019 to obtain approval from shareholders, and 31 December 2019 to complete the transaction.

2. According to the Commitment Letter the parties will enter into an amendment and restatement agreement to the Existing Facilities (in the terms established therein and in the term sheet attached thereto), once the Shareholders General Meeting has approved the EUR 600 million share capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights currently proposed (the "Rights Issue") and prior to the subscription and payment of such Rights Issue. In the event that no amendment and restatement agreement has been entered into by the date on which the Rights Issue has been completed and all

conditions precedent set out in the term sheet have been satisfied in form and substance satisfactory to financial syndicated lenders, such amendments will be deemed to be incorporated into the Existing Facilities Agreement at such date.

3.

In any case, the amendment and restatement agreement of the Existing Facilities will become effective upon completion of all the conditions precedent provided under the term sheet, which include, obtaining corporate authorizations of DIA and its subsidiaries acting as guarantors, execution of the relevant ancillary documentation of the other finance documents related to the Existing Facilities, the completion of the Rights Issue and the early prepayment and cancellation of Facility A and EUR 50 million of Facility B of the Existing Facilities from the Rights Issue proceeds.

Madrid, 19 March 2019

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

__________________________________________

Mr Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado

Vicesecretary of the Board of Directors