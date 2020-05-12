Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : reports smaller net loss for first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:04am EDT

Spanish retailer DIA said on Tuesday its net loss narrowed to 143 million euros ($154.48 million) in the first quarter, from a loss of 151 million a year earlier, helped by lower costs.

Core profit jumped to 61 million euros, from 17 million euros, as restructuring costs plunged 92%.

Net sales fell 2.1% to 1.70 billion euros, confirming the figure stated by the low-cost supermarket chain retailer in April, as the number of open stores declined and it suffered some negative forex impact in Brazil.

DIA, which was at the brink of insolvency last year before being rescued by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, said it expects net sales of 7.0-7.5 billion euros in 2021 before reaching 8.7-9.3 billion euros in 2022.

(This story corrects year to 2021 (not 2020) in last paragraph)

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez, Editing by Inti Landauro & Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
02:04aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : reports smaller net loss for first quarte..
RE
01:40aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Q1 2020 Financial Results & Strategic Upd..
PU
04/30Europe's falling angels pin hopes on $33 billion ECB redemption
RE
04/14DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : business transformation update
PU
04/14DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Q1 2020 Trading Statement - Group Net Sal..
PU
02/27DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group posts net sales of 6.87bn for 2019..
PU
02/27DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Otra Información Relevante. Presentación ..
PU
02/17DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group appoints Marcelo Maia as Executive ..
PU
02/11DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group appoints Ricardo Álvarez as new CEO..
PU
01/15DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Group appoints Basola Vallés to the Board..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 882 M
EBIT 2020 -229 M
Net income 2020 -396 M
Debt 2020 2 323 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,47x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 989 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,13  €
Last Close Price 0,15  €
Spread / Highest target -5,47%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Holland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephan DuCharme Chairman
Matthias Raimund Chief Operating Officer
Enrique Weickert Molina Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Barsanti Executive Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION0.75%1 069
TESCO PLC-6.70%28 726
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.70%28 599
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.56%27 051
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.28%26 269
KROGER16.35%25 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group