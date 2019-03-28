DIAD S : Diamond S Shipping Completes Merger

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) announced that the merger of the
business and operations of DSS Holdings L.P. and the crude and product
tanker business of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) has been
completed. Diamond S is now one of the largest publicly listed owners
and operators of crude and product tankers in the world. Diamond S
common stock is expected to begin regular-way trading on the New York
Stock Exchange today.
“The CPLP merger provides us the scale necessary to compete at the top
end of the global energy shipping business,” said Craig H. Stevenson,
Jr., CEO of Diamond S. “In addition, we are listing in the public market
at what we see as a cyclically opportune time that makes us
well-positioned for future industry consolidation, with one of the
world’s largest tanker fleets, a cost-efficient management platform and
a sound balance sheet,” Stevenson added.
About Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 68 vessels
on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 52
medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S is one of the largest
energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude
oil, refined petroleum and other production in the international
shipping markets. More information about Diamond S can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or
forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated.
These risk and uncertainties include, among others: (1) failure
to realize the anticipated benefits of the CPLP transaction and (2) the
potential impact of major shareholdings on the trading price of the DSSI
common stock. For further discussion of factors that could
materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other
risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Diamond S’ Form 10 filed
with the SEC in respect of the transaction. Unless required by
law, Diamond S expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future
events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to
conform them to actual results or otherwise. Diamond S does not
assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements.
