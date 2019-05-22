Diageo : Backs Medium-Term Growth

By Oliver Griffin



Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) on Wednesday said it continues to back its guidance for the three years ending this financial year.

The FTSE 100-listed owner of Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin brands said it expects net sales growth toward the upper end of its mid-single-digit range and organic operating-margin improvement of 175 basis points for the three years ending June 30.

The company said that looking to the end of fiscal 2022, it expects to maintain organic net sales growth in the mid-single-digit range. Organic operating profit is expected to grow between 5% to 7%, Diageo said.

According to a consensus estimate of five analysts' forecasts compiled by FactSet, Diageo is expected to report a pretax profit of 4.21 billion pounds ($5.36 billion) for fiscal 2019.

