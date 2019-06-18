Diageo : Bulleit Partners with Leaders in Tech & Sustainability to Open the Newest Visitor Experience on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail

SHELBYVILLE, KY. - JUNE 18, 2019 - Since its inception in 1987 as one of the highest rye whiskeys on the market, Bulleit has been known as the bourbon that broke the mold. This week, Bulleit continues that tradition of innovation by opening its new Visitor Experience for bartenders, partners and guests from the local community and beyond at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, KY. Complete with a sensory-rich tasting experience brought to life through new partnerships with leaders in technology and sustainability, the experience will officially become the 17th stop on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® when it opens to the public on Tuesday, June 25th.

'We wanted the Bulleit Distilling Co. Visitor Experience to be reflective of our approach to flipping the script on the whiskey category by curating an immersive, personalized consumer journey steeped in design, technology and of course, our delicious family of high rye whiskeys,' said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whisk(e)y at Diageo North America. 'From our work with Oceanic Global to ensure we're making sustainable, environmentally conscious decisions, to partnering with The University of Kentucky to bring an organic garnish garden to our cocktail bar, we're continuing to make friends on the modern frontier to help us bring consumers amazing experiences.'

A little over 30 miles from downtown Louisville and Lexington, the Bulleit Distilling Co. Visitor Experience is conveniently located and part of an exciting and growing Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. The creation of a world-class distillery and Visitor Experience has generated more than 75 jobs over the last five years and represents an investment by Diageo of approximately $150 million in Kentucky over that time.

Frontier-forged friendships + a passion for partnerships

While Bulleit was born in Kentucky, it has become one of the fastest growing whiskeys in the world through the support of bartenders, creatives, makers and Frontiersmen and women around the globe. To reflect that approach, Bulleit tapped many of them to help create an awe-inspiring experience including:

In partnership with the United States Bartender's Guild, Bulleit will collaborate with Katie Renshaw, 'The World Class 2019 U.S. Bartender of the Year'

Bulleit will leverage technology to provide guests an experience unlike any other on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® with a heightened multi-sensory tasting experience that goes beyond standard tastings through immersive sensory elements like olfactory balls and a timed light-and-soundscape designed in partnership with Sonos. The experience is intended to enhance the flavors that make Bulleit high-rye whiskeys so unique.

Visitors 21+ will have the opportunity to make Bulleit their own at the Bulleit Studio where they can use a 43' touchscreen drafting table to design a customized Bulleit label to apply to their own bottle.

A local Kentucky shop, Worn & Co. celebrates unique style through a mix of new and vintage pieces for men and women. Worn & Co. will be outfitting all the Visitor Experience staff's apparel for a true Frontier style, and will have goods available for purchase in the Bulleit Distilling Co. Visitor Experience retail shop.

Local Graffiti Artist, Braylyn Stewart (otherwise known as ' Resko'

To celebrate other people and partners who have had a significant impact on the brand, Bulleit has created an interactive 'Frontier Gallery' as part of the Visitor Experience tour. From cultural tastemakers, to longstanding whiskey ambassadors, the gallery serves as a technologically advanced hat tip to deserving brand icons.

Bulleit Distilling Co. Visitor Experience tour highlights sustainability, technology and modern entrepreneurial spirit

In addition to showcasing the power of partnerships, the Bulleit Distilling Co. Visitor Experience highlights a number of sustainable practices achieved through a commitment to leveraging modern technology to distill, age, bottle and share the Bulleit family of whiskeys, including: