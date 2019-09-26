Diageo : Championing the Sustainable Development Goals

Our Role in Society

Our priorities are guided by the issues that are most material to our business and the value chain we create. From the farmers who grow our ingredients, to our employees and contractors, to the consumers who buy our brands, we want to make sure we are a positive influence on society and the environment.

Our 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility targets provide a framework to measure and track our progress, as well as ensure we are actively contributing to the achievement of the UN Global Goals.

We believe one of the best ways we can contribute to communities is by engaging others to become advocates for causes important to them and their stakeholders. Joining forces with governments, NGOs, suppliers, local communities and our consumers means we can make an even greater contribution to socio-economic development around the world.