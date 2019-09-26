Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Championing the Sustainable Development Goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:49am EDT

Our Role in Society

Our priorities are guided by the issues that are most material to our business and the value chain we create. From the farmers who grow our ingredients, to our employees and contractors, to the consumers who buy our brands, we want to make sure we are a positive influence on society and the environment.

Our 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility targets provide a framework to measure and track our progress, as well as ensure we are actively contributing to the achievement of the UN Global Goals.

We believe one of the best ways we can contribute to communities is by engaging others to become advocates for causes important to them and their stakeholders. Joining forces with governments, NGOs, suppliers, local communities and our consumers means we can make an even greater contribution to socio-economic development around the world.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:47:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
04:49aDIAGEO : Championing the Sustainable Development Goals
PU
09/25KRAFT HEINZ : Flavors Up Coffee Aisle with Non-Alcoholic BAILEYS Ready-to-Drink ..
AQ
09/25DIAGEO : Scotland's next generation of bartenders participate in the 2019 World ..
PU
09/23DIAGEO : Kraft Heinz Flavors Up Coffee Aisle with Non-Alcoholic BAILEYS® Ready-t..
BU
09/19DIAGEO : keeps organic sales forecast, says not immune to trade policy changes
RE
09/19DIAGEO : issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2019
PU
09/19DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
DJ
09/17DIAGEO : averts strike with unions over pay at Scottish distilleries
RE
09/17DIAGEO : Gordon's Gin Celebrates 250 Years Anniversary
PU
09/16DIAGEO : ranked second in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 846 M
EBIT 2020 4 471 M
Net income 2020 3 350 M
Debt 2020 11 746 M
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,36x
EV / Sales2021 6,07x
Capitalization 76 335 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 449,76  GBp
Last Close Price 3 233,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO15.67%94 438
PERNOD RICARD13.05%48 127
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION32.05%29 708
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED45.90%16 506
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA13.07%10 581
RÉMY COINTREAU21.78%6 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group