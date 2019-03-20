Diageo : Finance plc announcement of optional early redemption

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY QUALIFY WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014

Diageo Finance plc

LEI: BPF79TJMIH3DK8XCKI50

20 March 2019 - Diageo Finance plc (the 'Issuer') today announces that it will exercise its option to redeem its outstanding EUR 1,350,000,000 1.125% Notes due 20 May 2019 (the 'Notes') in whole on 20 April 2019 (the 'Redemption Date') in accordance with Condition 7.03 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (together, the 'Notice'). Any interest in respect of the Notes shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100 per cent. of the Outstanding Principal Amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon on the Redemption Date. In accordance with Condition 10A.05 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, payment will be made on Tuesday 23 April 2019, being the next Relevant Financial Centre Day and Local Banking Day after the Redemption Date.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the same meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.





