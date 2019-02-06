Log in
News Summary

Diageo : GUINNESS launches new responsible drinking campaign to coincide with the GUINNESS Six Nations kick off

02/06/2019 | 11:00am EST

Speaking at the launch of GUINNESS Clear, Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff at Diageo said:

'At GUINNESS, responsible drinking is something we take very seriously. With the launch of GUINNESS SIX NATIONS we wanted to ensure we delivered this important message to sports fans in a compelling way and so GUINNESS Clear was born. We think the light-hearted approach delivered through our GUINNESS Clear product launch will drive conversation and put responsible drinking to front of mind throughout the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS and beyond. We want to make sure that ordering water, no matter the context, is an active and positive choice by the millions of fans who will be watching and attending the GUINNESS Six Nations over the next six weeks'

Former Irish international rugby player Brian O'Driscoll also said:

'GUINNESS Clear is a positive initiative with a great message, it engages with people and sports fans alike and reminds people to have fun while at the same time being aware of responsible drinking. I'll certainly be mindful of it myself as the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS kicks off.'

In December 2018 GUINNESS was announced as the new title sponsor of the Six Nations, with the Championship to be known as the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS from 2019. The new sponsorship is a six-year deal and considerably strengthens GUINNESS' commitment to rugby, adding to an already extensive portfolio that includes the Guinness PRO14, and partnerships with the four Home Unions and leading European clubs Leinster and Munster.

You can find out more information on GUINNESS Clear here.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 15:59:04 UTC
