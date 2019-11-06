Diageo : Guinness Smooth launching across Africa

This passion for the brand has led to numerous campaigns and special African variations - celebrating the African connection and its popularity in warmer climes.

The #madeofmore and #madeofblack message resonates in markets where the quality and heritage of the darker brew appeals to local tastes for a stronger premium drink - which sits above a lager.

So much so that Foreign Extra Stout, the iconic African variant of Guinness, was born. This sits at a stronger ABV and flavour specifically for key African consumers and is brewed locally in Nigeria for the wider region. The brand continues to evolve and more recent developments have included the Chocolate Stout and Triple black variants currently in Cameroun - one of Guinness' biggest African markets

Now, though, a year ahead of Guinness Nigeria's 70th birthday and in advance of International Stout Day, we are launching Guinness Smooth.