Diageo : Guinness shines a spotlight on female rugby pioneers

'Liberty Fields' is the latest story of the iconic 'Made of More' series, which champions real people around the globe who act with extraordinary integrity and character to enrich the world around them.

Previous films have included 'Sisters', which told the story of two sisters who rose through rugby to eventually play for opposing England and Scotland national teams, and 'Never Alone', which recounted the poignant story of Gareth Thomas, who through the strength he received from his team had the courage to become the first openly gay professional rugby union player.