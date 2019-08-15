Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Guinness shines a spotlight on female rugby pioneers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:17am EDT

'Liberty Fields' is the latest story of the iconic 'Made of More' series, which champions real people around the globe who act with extraordinary integrity and character to enrich the world around them.

Previous films have included 'Sisters', which told the story of two sisters who rose through rugby to eventually play for opposing England and Scotland national teams, and 'Never Alone', which recounted the poignant story of Gareth Thomas, who through the strength he received from his team had the courage to become the first openly gay professional rugby union player.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
05:17aDIAGEO : Guinness shines a spotlight on female rugby pioneers
PU
08/13DIAGEO : pledges to reach 5 million pupils, parents and teachers on the dangers ..
PU
08/12DIAGEO : Beverage giant Diageo to market Cuban rum
RE
08/12DIAGEO : New joint venture formed to distribute Santiago de Cuba rum
PU
08/08DIAGEO : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled ..
AQ
08/08DIAGEO : honors drinks distributor partners at 16th annual Golden Bar Awards
AQ
08/08DIAGEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
08/07DIAGEO : Takes Majority Stake in Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brand Seedlip
DJ
08/07Diageo buys majority stake in non-alcoholic spirit maker Seedlip
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 844 M
EBIT 2020 4 474 M
Net income 2020 3 334 M
Debt 2020 11 458 M
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,65x
EV / Sales2021 6,36x
Capitalization 80 640 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 423,88  GBp
Last Close Price 3 407,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO21.63%97 266
PERNOD RICARD7.85%45 492
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION15.38%26 046
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED36.07%15 005
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA7.31%9 991
RÉMY COINTREAU30.57%7 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group