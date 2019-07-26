Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Kenyan brewer EABL looks to scotch, low-priced beer to counter tax rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crates of beer are transported on a folklift from the production line inside the East African Breweries Limited factory in Ruaraka factory in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's East African Breweries is counting on surging demand for its low-priced Senator Keg beer and also scotch whiskey to counter the impact of tax increases, its chief executive said on Friday.

The brewer, which is controlled by British drinks group Diageo, on Thursday reported a 52% jump in pretax profit for the year to June as volumes grew 11% and sales surged 12%.

The strong performance partly reflected much weaker comparatives for previous financial year, as well as a stable business environment and higher production capacity.

But a plan by Kenya's government to increase excise duty on spirits by 15% in September, well above the inflation rate of 5%, could cloud the company's outlook.

"(This) is why we have got some time to try and have the debate with our stakeholders in government as to the wisdom of such a significant increase," Andrew Cowan, East African Breweries' CEO, told Reuters after an investor briefing.

Sales of Senator Keg, a low-priced lager made from locally grown sorghum, rose by close to a third in the last financial year, which will help to offset the impact of higher taxes from September.

Senator Keg has been one of the fastest growing brands for EABL in recent years due to huge demand from price-sensitive consumers, some of whom have been switching to branded beer from home brews, some of which are illegal.

A new Senator Keg plant in the western city of Kisumu is expected to double output to full capacity by year-end, the CEO said.

Cowan said growing demand for scotch whiskey like Johnny Walker and Singleton among consumers could also counter the potential headwinds for the business from the taxes.

"There is a wonderment about scotch... consumers find it very aspirational and very cool to be seen to be drinking scotch," he said.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Duncan Miriri

Stocks treated in this article : Diageo, East African Breweries Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO 1.98% 3305.5 Delayed Quote.15.94%
EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
07:03aDIAGEO : Kenyan brewer EABL looks to scotch, low-priced beer to counter tax rise..
RE
01:23aDIAGEO : Mother's ruin? Gin helps boost Diageo earnings
AQ
01:23aDIAGEO : FTSE 100 dragged by Unilever as Astrazeneca rises
AQ
07/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Unilever drag FTSE 100, AstraZeneca outshines
RE
07/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Advent, Nissan, Worldline, Softbank
07/25DIAGEO : Lala Alakija, mixologist, Berg Baboyan host celebrities
AQ
07/25DIAGEO : Game of Thrones inspired scotch boosts Diageo's sales
RE
07/25DIAGEO : Fiscal Year 2019 Profit Rose; To Return GBP4.5 Billion to Shareholders
DJ
07/25DIAGEO : Fiscal Year 2019 Pretax Profit Rose, Increases Dividend
DJ
07/25DIAGEO : 2019 Preliminary Results, year ended 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 674 M
EBIT 2020 4 439 M
Net income 2020 3 306 M
Debt 2020 11 185 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,43x
EV / Sales2021 6,14x
Capitalization 76 733 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 402,21  GBp
Last Close Price 3 240,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO15.94%95 785
PERNOD RICARD9.84%46 392
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION16.39%25 872
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.70%15 437
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA15.64%10 919
RÉMY COINTREAU33.10%7 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group