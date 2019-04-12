Log in
Diageo : LAC, Call with the Presidents held on 11 April 2019 at 13.00 UK time - Slides

04/12/2019

DIAGEO LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN PRESIDENTS CALL

11THAPRIL 2019

POSITIVE DEMOGRAPHIC AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS WITH LAC CONTINUE TO UNDERPIN THE OPPORTUNITY

~7m new LPA+ consumers pre year*

Latin America's Middle Class** Expansion: 2008-

Millions of people

2018

+0.9%

2017

660

2022

631

+1.5%

441

474

LPA population

Total population

*Total LAC / **Households with between 75% and 125% of median income Source: US Census Bureau, Euromonitor International from national statistics

2

* Confidential *

SPIRITS VOLUME GROWTH AT PREMIUM AND ABOVE PRICE POINTS IS EXPECTED TO GROW AHEAD OF TBA

Spirits Value by Price Point*

Other

Diageo

Low-Price

Value

Standard

Premium Super Premium Ultra Premium Prestige +

Spirits Volume

Forecast CAGR(1.1)% 0.3% 2.5% 5.8% 5.4% 6.5% 6.7%

2017-2022*

Source: IWSR 2017

3

*excludes LAC travel retail

* Confidential *

DIAGEO DROVE >3/4 OF SCOTCH CATEGORY

VALUE GROWTH IN 2017

Scotch retail value growth

USD million

4,119

62

196

3,861

2016DiageoOther2017

Source: IWSR 2017

4

* Confidential *

JOHNNIE WALKER CONTINUES ITS GROWTH

TRAJECTORY, +8% IN H1

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK HIGHBALL

JOHNNIE WALKER POP UP STORES ACROSS

EXPERIENCE MEXICO

PEBAC

POP-UP STORES WENT INTO THE 4 OF THE MOST

EXCLUSIVE MALLS

REACHED >2 MILLION CONSUMERS

REACHED >7 MILLION CONSUMERS OVER THE CHRISTMAS

PERIOD

5

* Confidential *

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 763 M
EBIT 2019 4 138 M
Net income 2019 3 179 M
Debt 2019 11 213 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 24,03
P/E ratio 2020 22,84
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
EV / Sales 2020 6,47x
Capitalization 74 873 M
