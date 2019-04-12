Diageo : LAC, Call with the Presidents held on 11 April 2019 at 13.00 UK time - Slides

DIAGEO LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN PRESIDENTS CALL
11THAPRIL 2019
POSITIVE DEMOGRAPHIC AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS WITH LAC CONTINUE TO UNDERPIN THE OPPORTUNITY
~7m new LPA+ consumers pre year*
Latin America's Middle Class** Expansion: 2008-
Millions of people
2018
|
+0.9%
2017
660
2022
|
631
+1.5%
LPA population
Total population
*Total LAC / **Households with between 75% and 125% of median income Source: US Census Bureau, Euromonitor International from national statistics
SPIRITS VOLUME GROWTH AT PREMIUM AND ABOVE PRICE POINTS IS EXPECTED TO GROW AHEAD OF TBA
Spirits Value by Price Point*
Other
Diageo
|
|
|
Premium Super Premium Ultra Premium Prestige +
Spirits Volume
Forecast CAGR(1.1)% 0.3% 2.5% 5.8% 5.4% 6.5% 6.7%
2017-2022*
Source: IWSR 2017
*excludes LAC travel retail
DIAGEO DROVE >3/4 OF SCOTCH CATEGORY
VALUE GROWTH IN 2017
Scotch retail value growth
USD million
4,119
62
196
3,861
2016DiageoOther2017
JOHNNIE WALKER CONTINUES ITS GROWTH
TRAJECTORY, +8% IN H1
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK HIGHBALL
EXPERIENCE MEXICO
POP-UP STORES WENT INTO THE 4 OF THE MOST
EXCLUSIVE MALLS
REACHED >2 MILLION CONSUMERS
PERIOD
