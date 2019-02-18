Log in
Diageo : Limited edition Game of Thrones® - inspired Single Malt Whisky collection has arrived

02/18/2019 | 05:32am EST

Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing & Retail at HBO, said:

'Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows around the globe, so we're thrilled to be able to give fans in so many countries the chance to celebrate the final season with these fantastic whiskies. Whether they're choosing allegiance to a House or collecting the whole range, there's a wonderful diversity of the utmost quality thanks to Diageo's unparalleled Scotch distilleries.'

Included within the Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection are the following:

  • Game of Thrones House Stark - Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost
  • Game of Thrones House Tully - Singleton of Glendullan Select
  • Game of Thrones House Targaryen - Cardhu Gold Reserve
  • Game of Thrones House Lannister - Lagavulin 9 Year Old
  • Game of Thrones The Night's Watch - Oban Bay Reserve
  • Game of Thrones House Greyjoy - Talisker Select Reserve
  • Game of Thrones House Baratheon - Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old
  • Game of Thrones House Tyrell - Clynelish Reserve

The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection joins White Walker by Johnnie Walker another limited-edition whisky in celebration of the hit TV series. Unveiled in October, White Walker by Johnnie Walker is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on Game of Thrones - the White Walkers

For more information on The Game of Thrones Collection Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, visit here.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:31:03 UTC
