Diageo : North America employees assemble 12,000 care packages for deployed military

Norwalk, CT, November 7th, 2019 - In an early celebration of Veteran's Day, Diageo hosted its fourth annual Military Service Appreciation Day, bringing together employees, non-profit partners and community members to show appreciation for those serving in the military. As part of the celebration and to support Crown Royal's Purple Bag Project, hundreds of employees across Diageo's sites in Miami, Florida; New York City, New York; Norwalk, Connecticut; Plainfield, Illinois; and Relay, Maryland came together to assemble 12,000 care packages for American troops serving in the armed forces.

'Military Service Appreciation Day enables our people and charitable partners to come together and give back to those serving our country,' said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. 'I'm proud to see both our target of assembled care packages increasing, while participation from our employees grows year on year to make a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate and show our gratitude to those who serve us'.

As with previous years, Diageo has partnered with non-profit organizations such as Packages from Home, an organization that works with outreach experts to deliver food and hygiene items to U.S. military veterans; iPads for Soldiers, an organization that provides iPads to soldiers in battle and wounded warriors as morale boosters and key elements in the recovery process; and Operation Gratitude, a charitable organization with the mission to forge strong bonds between Americans, military and their First Responder heroes through volunteer projects and acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.