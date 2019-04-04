Log in
DIAGEO : Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus
PU
11:40aDIAGEO : Indonesia blocks EU spirits, link seen to palm oil spat - industry
RE
08:11aDIAGEO : to Raise Stake in Sichuan Shuijingfang to 63.1%
DJ
Diageo : Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus

04/04/2019 | 11:42am EDT

RNS Number : 1832V

Diageo Finance PLC

04 April 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATIONS UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES

ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR TO ANY OTHER

PERSON WHERE OR TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Diageo plc

LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

4 April 2019

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT TO BASE PROSPECTUS

Diageo plc (as issuer and guarantor) and Diageo Finance plc (as issuer) announce that, regarding their programme for the issuance of debt instruments (the "Programme"), they have published a supplement (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus dated 10 August 2018 in respect of the Programme. The Supplement was approved by the United KingdomListing Authority ("UKLA") on 4 April 2019 and is available for viewing here:

Supplement: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1832V_1-2019-4-4.pdf

InterimResults: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1832V_2-2019-4-4.pdf

A copy of the Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information please contact:

Investor relations:

Harriet Radcliffe

+44 (0)7590 810142

Investor.relations@diageo.com

General

The notes and the guarantee described in the base prospectus (as supplemented) (the "Base Prospectus") have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any relevant securities law of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, notes issued under the Programme may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions permitted by U.S tax regulations.

The Base Prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any notes in any jurisdiction to any person to whomit is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The distribution of the Base Prospectus and the offer or sale of notes under the Programme may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

Persons into whose possession the Base Prospectus or any notes issued under the Programme may come must informthemselves about, and observe, any such restrictions on the distribution of the Base Prospectus and the offering and sale of notes. In particular, please note that the information contained in this announcement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

PSPSSWFELFUSEIL

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
