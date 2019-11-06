Log in
Diageo : Publication of listing prospectus 2019

11/06/2019

06 NOV 2019

06 NOV 2019

Press release

Publication of listing prospectus 2019

On 3 October 2019, Diageo completed an SEC-registered $1.6 billion bond transaction consisting of $600 million 2.125% notes due October 2024 and $1 billion 2.375% notes due October 2029 (the 'Issuance'). Diageo announces that it has published a listing prospectus (the 'Prospectus') in respect of the Issuance. The issuer of the notes was Diageo Capital plc, with payment of principal and interest fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo plc.

The Prospectus was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority on 6 November 2019 and is available for viewing here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5185S_1-2019-11-6.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

ENDS

For further information please contact:
Investor relations:

Andrew Ryan
+44 (0) 208 978 6504
Investor.relations@diageo.com

Media relations:

Greg Dawson
+44 (0) 7568 131 101
press@diageo.com

DISCLAIMER

The Prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any notes in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The distribution of the Prospectus and the offer or sale of notes under the Prospectus may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

Persons into whose possession the Prospectus or any notes offered and sold under the Prospectus may come must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions on the distribution of the Prospectus and the offering and sale of notes. In particular, please note that the information contained in this announcement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries.

Diageo has filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offering of the notes to which this communication relates. The Prospectus shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities either in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration and qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any public offering of notes in the United States is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement to the prospectus included in the registration statement filed with the SEC by Diageo plc, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation. The prospectus in that registration statement (which is different from the Prospectus) and the prospectus supplement and other documents Diageo has filed with the SEC contain information about Diageo and the offering of the Notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 15:24:05 UTC
