Diageo : Scottish FA & Diageo team up to tackle alcohol misuse

0
09/21/2018 | 11:14am CEST

21 SEP 2018

21 SEP 2018Press release

Press release

Scottish FA & Diageo team up to tackle alcohol misuse

One million football fans & players targeted with responsible drinking campaign

The Scottish Football Association and leading distilling company, Diageo, have today kicked-off a major new alcohol education campaign with the goal of reaching a million Scots with responsible drinking messaging.

The Drink Positive campaign will use the William Hill Scottish Cup as a platform to encourage football fans, coaches and players to be aware of the effects alcohol has on the body and to encourage moderate drinking as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Amateur football coaches across Scotland will receive alcohol awareness training through the campaign to equip them with the facts and messages on how alcohol impacts sporting performance. Through this training, they can build responsible drinking messaging into every coaching session, reaching tens of thousands of amateur players across the country.

Fans will also be targeted with media messaging and engagement to raise their awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol misuse through the DrinkIQ website (www.drinkIQ.com), which delivers engaging alcohol education, including alcohol unit and calorie calculators to encourage people to drink in moderation.

Diageo's 3,500 employees in Scotland will also be engaged as part of the campaign to build on the work they already do as responsible drinking ambassadors, taking the Drink Positive campaign message to friends and family across the country.

The campaign was launched at Hampden stadium with a team of Diageo responsible drinking ambassadors meeting Scottish footballing hero James McFadden (free to use photography shared with picture desks).

Announcing the campaign, Charles Ireland, General Manager for Diageo GB, Ireland & France, said: 'We want people to really understand the effects of alcohol misuse and to drink in moderation. The power of football to reach people and to connect with them is massive and we are delighted to be working with the Scottish FA to harness that power and use it to positively transform the way people think about alcohol in Scotland and the way they drink alcohol.'

James McFadden, Scotland Assistant Coach, said: 'Alcohol and football are a common pairing, but it's important for fans to recognise the dangers of excessive drinking. Our new partnership with Diageo will help to spread the message to fans of Scottish football that responsible drinking is vital.'

Chris Rawlings, Commercial Director of the Scottish FA said: 'We are delighted to have the support of Diageo to convey such an important message. Football plays an integral role in communities across Scotland and, as such, it is our responsibility to use the platform we have to promote a balanced approach to alcohol consumption.'

ENDS

Enquiries

Ian Smith, Head of Corporate Relations, Diageo Scotland
Mobile: 07736 786 888
Email: ian.smith@diageo.com

 

Heather Marston
3x1 Public Relations
Tel: 0131 225 7700
hmarston@3x1.com

Diageo Scotland Press Office
Tel: 0131 519 2133 (24 hour)
pressofficescotland@diageo.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories.  These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's, and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.  The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).  For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Diageo in Scotland

  • Scotland is one of Diageo's largest spirit supply centres responsible for producing nearly 50 million cases of leading brands of Scotch whisky and white spirits brands annually
  • Around 85% of Diageo's production in Scotland is exported overseas - exporting whisky, vodka, gin, rum, beer, wine, cream liqueurs, and other spirit-based drinks to over 180 countries.
  • Major employer in Scotland with around 3,500 people
  • 50 sites including 28 malt distilleries and one grain distillery, along with a 50 per cent share in a further grain distillery
  • Engineering, technical, warehousing and packaging operations as well as distilleries - company's Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh
  • Heritage in Scotland dates back to 1627
 
 
 
 

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 09:13:04 UTC
