Diageo : Scottish union reveals strike action dates

The union said in August that 500 workers at Diageo's Cameron Bridge, Leven and Shieldhall sites had voted in support of industrial action, with strikes at the company's distilling and bottling plants likely to begin in September and go on till November.

Unite said that strikes would take place between Sept. 18 to 19 and between Sept. 26 to 27 at Diageo's Cameron Bridge and between Sept. 19 to 20 and between Sept. 26 to 27 at the Leven plant.

"Unite warned weeks ago that unless Diageo made a fair offer then our membership would take strike action", Unite regional industrial officer Bob MacGregor said adding that "The door always remains open to further negotiations but strike action is now imminent".

Diageo is committed to seeking a resolution and ensuring employees receive a pay increase, a company representative said.

"We have well developed contingency plans in the event of industrial action," the representative said in an email.

Shares in Diageo closed at 3,625.5 pence on Tuesday.

