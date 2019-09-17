Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Scottish workers to go on strike after pay talks fail again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The museum room is seen at the Diageo Cardhu distillery in Scotland, Britain

(Reuters) - More than 1,000 workers at Diageo Scottish distilleries will go on strike on Tuesday after last-minute talks over wage hikes between the company and unions failed again on Monday.

Members of Scotland's GMB and Unite unions told Reuters that "absolutely zero progress" was made during "last-ditch" talks with the drinks giant to improve their pay offer above 2.8%, ahead of the 10-day rolling strike action called by the unions, starting 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

The unions are demanding pay hikes of 5%, Reuters reported last week.

The unions have previously said that the strike action at the company's Cameronbridge, Leven and Shieldhall sites by its members, who make up half of Diageo's Scottish workforce, would bring bottling, maturation and distilling operations to a "standstill."

Diageo exports 80% of the whiskey produced at its 29 distilleries in Scotland to 180 countries. The company, which is the single biggest exporter of whiskey from Scotland, produces for brands including Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin and Talisker at the three sites.

Diageo has said it has strong contingency plans in place to deal with the strikes.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
07:07aDIAGEO : Scottish workers to go on strike after pay talks fail again
RE
05:52aDIAGEO : Gordon's Gin Celebrates 250 Years Anniversary
PU
04:56aLondon's blue-chip index gains ground; Sirius Minerals sinks
RE
09/16DIAGEO : ranked second in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index
PU
09/16DIAGEO : Bundaberg Rum partners with the NRL to launch new responsible drinking ..
PU
09/13Brexit optimism breathes life into UK-focussed stocks
RE
09/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/12DIAGEO : unions demand 5% pay rise as they prepare for strikes
RE
09/12DIAGEO : unions demand 5% pay rise as they prepare for strikes - source
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 859 M
EBIT 2020 4 474 M
Net income 2020 3 351 M
Debt 2020 11 550 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,34x
EV / Sales2021 6,05x
Capitalization 76 285 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 448,08  GBp
Last Close Price 3 236,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO15.80%94 727
PERNOD RICARD13.26%47 148
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION34.89%30 253
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED50.82%16 796
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA10.36%10 323
RÉMY COINTREAU28.55%6 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group