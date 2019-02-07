Log in
DIAGEO (DGE)
Diageo : Share repurchase programme

02/07/2019 | 02:25am EST

RNS Number : 3507P Diageo PLC

07 February 2019

7 February 2019

Diageo plc share repurchase programme

On 30 January 2019, the Board of Diageo plc approved an increase to the share buyback programme taking place during the ﬁnancial year ending 30 June 2019 ("the F19 Programme"). The F19 Programme will now return up to £3.0 billion to shareholders.

During the first tranche of the F19 Programme, which ended on 31 January 2019, Diageo repurchased 47,920,097 shares worth £1.3 billion. In order to execute the second tranche of the F19 Programme, Diageo today announces that it has entered into a non-discre0onary agreement with Ci0group Global Markets Limited ("Ci0"). This agreement will commence on 7 February 2019 and is expected to end no later than 30 June 2019. During the second tranche, share repurchases of up to £1.7 billion will be made.

Ci0 will make its trading decisions in rela0on to the company's securi0es independently of, and uninﬂuenced by, the company. Any repurchase of shares by Diageo contemplated by this announcement will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or other recognised investment exchange(s).

The purpose of the buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Diageo plc. All shares repurchased will be cancelled.

The buybacks will be aﬀected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with Diageo's general authority to repurchase shares, and will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regula0on 596/2014, the Commission Delegated Regula0on (EU) 2016/1052 and, in the case of Diageo plc, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

The second tranche of the F19 Programme of up to £1.7 billion will fall within the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to Diageo's exis0ng general authority from shareholders to repurchase up to 246,118,306 shares, as granted at its 2018 annual general meeting.

ENDS

For further information

Media relations:

Jessica Rouleau

+44 (0)7925 642561

press@diageo.com

Investor relations:

Andy Ryan

+44 (0) 20 8978 6504

investor.relations@diageo.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collec0on of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoﬀ, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more informa0on about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

POSMMGGZNNKGLZG

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:24:05 UTC
