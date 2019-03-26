Log in
Diageo : The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance – Waste and Opportunity

0
03/26/2019 | 05:25am EDT

'Plastics are important to the future of Africa and in Diageo Africa we have plastic packaging alongside our glass and can formats to meet consumer needs in different markets. We have adopted a proactive approach to establish new, and leverage existing, multi-stakeholder partnerships which support the collection, processing, reuse and recycling of plastics and stimulate the market for recycled plastics. This new Alliance represents the next, important stage of this to accelerate and scale-up our localised in country recycling efforts.'

John O'Keefe

President of Diageo Africa

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:24:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 759 M
EBIT 2019 4 140 M
Net income 2019 3 179 M
Debt 2019 11 298 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 23,78
P/E ratio 2020 22,59
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
Capitalization 74 090 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO10.54%97 770
PERNOD RICARD10.68%47 612
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION9.90%24 930
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED36.07%15 379
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA18.35%11 483
RÉMY COINTREAU16.52%6 540
