Diageo : The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance – Waste and Opportunity

'Plastics are important to the future of Africa and in Diageo Africa we have plastic packaging alongside our glass and can formats to meet consumer needs in different markets. We have adopted a proactive approach to establish new, and leverage existing, multi-stakeholder partnerships which support the collection, processing, reuse and recycling of plastics and stimulate the market for recycled plastics. This new Alliance represents the next, important stage of this to accelerate and scale-up our localised in country recycling efforts.'

John O'Keefe

President of Diageo Africa