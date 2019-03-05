Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Rare whisky was the most lucrative investment tracked in a new luxury asset index, rising 40 percent in value in 2018 versus a 12 percent gain in collectors' coins, which was runner-up, index compiler Knight Frank said on Wednesday.

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index included rare whisky for the first time among alternative assets. In the 10 years to 2018, the value of rare whisky has surged almost 600 percent.

That compares with a fall of 12 percent in Britain's main FTSE share index in 2018.

The booming price of the spirit most closely associated with Scotland partly reflects surging Asian demand and less stellar growth in alternative assets amid what Knight Frank called "a return to a genuine collector-driven market".

Behind rare whisky came wine and art, whose values increased 9 percent apiece. Art was the top-performing asset class in 2017.

Last October, a 60-year-old The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 was auctioned for a record 848,750 pounds.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO 0.78% 2985.5 Delayed Quote.5.99%
PERNOD RICARD -0.10% 153.85 Real-time Quote.7.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
07:15pDIAGEO : Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index
RE
01:01pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GVC, weak pound lift FTSE 100; profit-taking hits Intert..
RE
04:50aDIAGEO : Meet the all-female management team running the Talisker distillery
PU
03/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lift FTSE 100 as trade optimism reigns; Ted Baker ..
RE
03/04DIAGEO : Women's prize for fiction announces 2019 longlist
PU
03/04CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DA : #BalanceforBetter
PU
03/04DIAGEO : A message from our Chief HR Officer, Mairéad Nayager for International ..
PU
03/04DIAGEO : Empowering women within our supply chain and beyond
PU
03/04DIAGEO : recruits the first female coopering apprentices
PU
02/28DIAGEO : Liquor industry sign good business practice guidelines for South Africa..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 752 M
EBIT 2019 4 134 M
Net income 2019 3 180 M
Debt 2019 11 328 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
P/E ratio 2020 21,46
EV / Sales 2019 6,45x
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capitalization 70 943 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO5.99%93 365
PERNOD RICARD7.47%46 054
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION4.71%23 725
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED31.15%15 007
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA14.62%11 068
RÉMY COINTREAU19.05%6 642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.