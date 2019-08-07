Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:10am EDT

07 AUG 2019

07 AUG 2019Press release

Press release

Diageo acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit

Today, Diageo announces the acquisition of a significant majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand. Seedlip was launched by Ben Branson in 2015 to solve the dilemma of 'what to drink when you're not drinking®'. Ben set out to change the way the world drinks and continue his family's 320-year-old farming legacy. Ben will remain actively involved as a shareholder and director and will work with the Seedlip team and Diageo to continue to support Seedlip's future success.

In June 2016, Seedlip announced a minority investment from the Diageo-backed accelerator programme Distill Ventures. Independently run, Distill Ventures receives funding from Diageo to support entrepreneurs as they launch and grow innovative drinks brands. Seedlip is the first non-alcoholic brand acquired by Diageo through Distill Ventures.

In the last three and a half years, Seedlip has grown from Ben's kitchen to a presence in more than 25 countries. Seedlip's three variants (Spice 94, Garden 108 and Grove 42) are stocked in over 7,500 of the world's best bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers, including the majority of the world's 50 best cocktail bars and over 300 Michelin Star restaurants.

Ben Branson, Founder of Seedlip, said: 'We want to change the way the world drinks and today's news is another big step forward to achieving this. Distill Ventures' and Diageo's shared belief in our vision has enabled us to build a business that's ready for scale and I'm excited to continue working with Diageo to lead this movement.'

John Kennedy, President Europe, Turkey and India at Diageo said: 'Seedlip is a game-changing brand in one of the most exciting categories in our industry. Ben is an outstanding entrepreneur and has created a brand that has truly raised the bar for the category. We're thrilled to continue working with him to grow what we believe will be a global drinks giant of the future.'

Shilen Patel, Co-Founder and Non-Alcoholic Lead of Distill Ventures said: 'It has been a privilege to collaborate with an entrepreneur as inspiring as Ben in launching Seedlip and we look forward to watching Seedlip continue to thrive around the world. Supporting the vision of founders is what Distill Ventures was set up to do, and we're proud of the impact Ben has had on our industry in such a short period of time.'

ENDS

Contact

Diageo

Diageo Press Office: Press@diageo.com +44 (0) 20 8978 2749

About Seedlip

Headquartered on a farm in The Chilterns, England, Seedlip is a nature company dedicated to changing the way the world drinks by pioneering the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Solving the dilemma of 'What to drink when you're not drinking ®', Seedlip offers a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet or fruity options and is served in over 7,500 prestigious cocktail bars, hotels, restaurants & retailers across London, Barcelona, Stockholm, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney & Melbourne.

Seedlip's history stems from an ancient book published in London, in 1651, called The Art ofDistillation, offering forgotten copper-pot distilled, non-alcoholic remedies now repurposed to champion a new non-alcoholic drinks category. Served with tonics or in non-alcoholic cocktails, the brand's first incarnation, Seedlip Spice 94, is an aromatic blend of individual bark, spice and citrus distillates. The brand's second offering which launched in 2016, Seedlip Garden 108, has green and floral notes created though individual copper pot distillates including hand-picked peas and hay from the founder's family farm and traditional herbs including spearmint, rosemary and thyme. The third Spirit from Seedlip launched in 2018, Grove 42, is a celebration of the Orange; an adult, citrus blend of copper-pot distillates including Bitter Orange, Mandarin, Blood Orange, Lemongrass, Ginger & Lemon.

RRP £27.99 for 70cl.

Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 6 months & does not require refrigeration.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Distill Ventures

Established in 2013, Distill Ventures is the drinks industry's first accelerator for spirits whose aim is to support entrepreneurs as they develop, scale and sell the drinks brands of the future. Through a combination of cash investment, mentoring support and access to a network of experts, Distill Ventures works with founders to help brands go further, faster. Distill Ventures operates across many drinks categories, and invests at all stages, from pre-launch (or 'seed' businesses) through to those requiring significant expansion capital. It is a partnership with Diageo, who provide the investment funding, as well as access to their global network of experts.

To date, Distill Ventures has invested in more than 15 different drinks brands including: German aperitif, Belsazar, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, Seedlip, Stauning, one of Europe's standout new whiskies from Denmark; Starward, a distinctive Australian whisky, exclusively matured in Australian wine barrels and Westward, a grain to glass American Single Malt distilled in Portland.

Further information on Distill Ventures and details on how acceleration works for drinks brands is available at www.distillventures.com

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
05:27aDIAGEO : buys majority stake in non-alcoholic spirit maker Seedlip
RE
05:10aDIAGEO : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled ..
PU
08/06DIAGEO : invests £180m in green African breweries
AQ
08/05DIAGEO : to move HQ into the heart of London's hospitality sector
AQ
08/05DIAGEO : return of capital programme
AQ
07/30DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : Aperol expansion helps to pep up Campari sales
RE
07/26DIAGEO : Kenyan brewer EABL looks to scotch, low-priced beer to counter tax rise..
RE
07/26DIAGEO : Mother's ruin? Gin helps boost Diageo earnings
AQ
07/26DIAGEO : FTSE 100 dragged by Unilever as Astrazeneca rises
AQ
07/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Unilever drag FTSE 100, AstraZeneca outshines
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 818 M
EBIT 2020 4 474 M
Net income 2020 3 335 M
Debt 2020 11 458 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,57x
EV / Sales2021 6,27x
Capitalization 79 360 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 408,40  GBp
Last Close Price 3 353,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO19.98%96 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group