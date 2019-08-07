Diageo : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit

About Seedlip
Headquartered on a farm in The Chilterns, England, Seedlip is a nature company dedicated to changing the way the world drinks by pioneering the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Solving the dilemma of 'What to drink when you're not drinking ®', Seedlip offers a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet or fruity options and is served in over 7,500 prestigious cocktail bars, hotels, restaurants & retailers across London, Barcelona, Stockholm, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney & Melbourne.
Seedlip's history stems from an ancient book published in London, in 1651, called The Art ofDistillation, offering forgotten copper-pot distilled, non-alcoholic remedies now repurposed to champion a new non-alcoholic drinks category. Served with tonics or in non-alcoholic cocktails, the brand's first incarnation, Seedlip Spice 94, is an aromatic blend of individual bark, spice and citrus distillates. The brand's second offering which launched in 2016, Seedlip Garden 108, has green and floral notes created though individual copper pot distillates including hand-picked peas and hay from the founder's family farm and traditional herbs including spearmint, rosemary and thyme. The third Spirit from Seedlip launched in 2018, Grove 42, is a celebration of the Orange; an adult, citrus blend of copper-pot distillates including Bitter Orange, Mandarin, Blood Orange, Lemongrass, Ginger & Lemon.
RRP £27.99 for 70cl.
Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 6 months & does not require refrigeration.
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).
About Distill Ventures
Established in 2013, Distill Ventures is the drinks industry's first accelerator for spirits whose aim is to support entrepreneurs as they develop, scale and sell the drinks brands of the future. Through a combination of cash investment, mentoring support and access to a network of experts, Distill Ventures works with founders to help brands go further, faster. Distill Ventures operates across many drinks categories, and invests at all stages, from pre-launch (or 'seed' businesses) through to those requiring significant expansion capital. It is a partnership with Diageo, who provide the investment funding, as well as access to their global network of experts.
To date, Distill Ventures has invested in more than 15 different drinks brands including: German aperitif, Belsazar, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, Seedlip, Stauning, one of Europe's standout new whiskies from Denmark; Starward, a distinctive Australian whisky, exclusively matured in Australian wine barrels and Westward, a grain to glass American Single Malt distilled in Portland.
Further information on Distill Ventures and details on how acceleration works for drinks brands is available at www.distillventures.com