DIAGEO

(DGE)
Diageo : and Diageo Finance plc - publication of prospectus 2019

08/28/2019

28 AUG 2019

Diageo plc and Diageo Finance plc - publication of prospectus 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

28 August 2019 - Diageo plc and Diageo Finance plc announce that, as part of the annual renewal of their European debt issuance programme, the following prospectus was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority on 28 August 2019 (the 'Prospectus') and is available for viewing:

Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments of Diageo plc, as Issuer and Guarantor and Diageo Finance plc, as Issuer.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4392K_1-2019-8-28.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

ENDS

For further information:
Investor relations:

Andrew Ryan
+44 (0) 208 978 6504
Investor.relations@diageo.com

Media relations:

Greg Dawson
+44 (0) 7568 131 101
press@diageo.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

The Debt Instruments covered hereby have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'SecuritiesAct') and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (i) as part of their distribution at any time or (ii) otherwise until forty days after the completion of the distribution of the Tranche of Instruments of which such Instruments are a part, as determined and certified by the Dealer or Dealers named in the relevant prospectus, as the case may be, except in either case in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Terms used above have the meaning given to them by Regulation S.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.comfor information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 14:00:02 UTC
