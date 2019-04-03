Diageo : announces fully paid 26-week equal parental leave for all UK employees

Parents employed by Diageo in the UK will be eligible for the same fully-paid 26 weeks, retaining benefits and bonuses regardless of gender, sexual orientation or whether they become parents biologically, via surrogacy or adopt.

The ambitious move is part of Diageo's leading work to support gender equality and to create a fully inclusive and diverse workforce, where barriers to career progression are removed and talent is retained and nurtured.

The offer is open to all of Diageo's 4,500 employees across the UK, including approximately 3,100 colleagues in Scotland who are primarily in manufacturing roles.