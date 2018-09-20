Log in
Diageo : issues trading statement ahead of AGM 2018

09/20/2018

20 SEP 2018

Press release

Press release

Diageo issues trading statement ahead of AGM 2018

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, commented:

'The year has started well and performance is in line with our expectations. We continue to execute our strategy with discipline and agility and despite seeing increased volatility in some markets we continue to expect organic net sales growth in F19 to be broadly in line with last fiscal year and consistent with our medium-term guidance of mid-single digit growth.

We are focused on delivering both growth and efficiency, allowing us to continue to reinvest in the business to support the long-term growth of our brands. We continue to expect to grow organic operating margins in line with our guidance of 175bps of margin expansion in the three years ending 30 June 2019.

In recent weeks, we have experienced some increased emerging market foreign exchange volatility, which has been partially offset by a strengthening of the dollar. Based on current rates* we currently expect exchange to have a negative impact on net sales of £175m and a negative impact on operating profit of £45m for the fiscal year'.

*Rates £1=$1.32, £1=€1.13

ENDS

Media relations:

 

Dominic Redfearn +44 (0) 208 978 6000
Rebecca Perry +44 (0) 208 978 1665
Clemmie Raynsford . +44 (0) 208 978 1221
press@diageo.com

Investor relations:

 

Sharon Rolston +44 (0) 208 978 1219
Andrew Ryan +44 (0) 208 978 6504

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Downloads

 
 
 
 

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:27:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 705 M
EBIT 2019 4 092 M
Net income 2019 3 159 M
Debt 2019 9 900 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 20,77
P/E ratio 2020 19,25
EV / Sales 2019 5,82x
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
Capitalization 64 056 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peggy Bertha Bruzelius Independent Non-Executive Director
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO-4.11%84 228
PERNOD RICARD1.21%41 712
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-11.46%23 740
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-29.35%11 914
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA12.41%9 983
RÉMY COINTREAU-1.73%6 809
