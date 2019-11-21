Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : launches holiday social media campaign encouraging consumers to never drive impaired

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 01:52pm EST

21 NOV 2019

21 NOV 2019Press release

Press release

Diageo launches holiday social media campaign encouraging consumers to never drive impaired

With one in three drunk driving fatalities occurring during the holidays*, Diageo North America takes action with new campaign to tackle drunk driving and recruit people to #JOINTHEPACT

Diageo North America unveils its new #JOINTHEPACT social media campaign in an effort to prevent drunk driving during the holiday season and support the company's global ambition to collect 50 million pledges to never drive impaired. Leveraging hard-hitting statistics about the effects of drunk driving, underpinned by the value of 'freedom' as a powerful message, the campaign encourages consumers to exercise their own right to make important life-saving choices, including a pledge to never drive impaired.

'The notion of freedom is a privilege, and the need for positive thinking and action is essential. With these insights packed into a highly visual, emotive and easy to engage with campaign, centering on the greatest freedom of them all - our right to stay alive - we are confident consumers will connect to this message, and pledge to Join The Pact to never drive impaired,' said Caroline Rhodes, VP, Corporate Relations, Diageo North America. 'Although drunk driving is at an historic low in the United States, the reality is that one in three drunk driving fatalities happen during the holidays, and we believe that a single accident caused by drunk driving is one too many and can be prevented.'

In a series of real-life scenarios with people exercising their freedom to live their lives the way they want - whether it's at a special celebration or throughout daily activities - the narrative thread shows them raising their hands in different ways as a symbol of that freedom. As each story unfolds and raises awareness about the effects of drunk driving with statistics, the campaign invites consumers to also exercise their freedom to make life-saving choices, such as planning different transportation options or to simply walk, instead of deciding to drive.

The campaign will be activated across social media (Instagram and Twitter) with three unique videos, of varying lengths, targeting young adults of legal drinking age.

In 2008 Diageo launched its flagship program #JOINTHEPACT as part of its efforts to prevent drunk driving around the world. Since then, and supported by a wide range of the company's brands, the initiative has been activated in over 40 countries across five continents. While more than 20 million adults around the world have already committed to never drive impaired, there is still more to be done.

Diageo has a long-standing commitment to promote positive drinking through moderation and tackling alcohol misuse. In that context, the company has a record of implementing multi-agency drunk driving programmes that address education and enforcement all over the world. It has partnered with governments, traffic police, media, civil society, educational institutions and celebrities to educate consumers on the dangers of driving impaired. The company has also funded safe rides, designated drivers and free transportation to provide consumers with safe alternatives. Finally, it supports the enforcement of highly visible drunk driving laws where they exist and the establishment of effective laws where they do not.

To learn more about #JOINTHEPACT or pledge to never drive impaired, please visit

https://www.jointhepact.com/en-us/

*Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), 2018.

ENDS

Media Contact

Luis Carlos Rabago, Diageo North America

luis.rabago@diageo.com

(203) 690.0860

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo NA.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 18:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
01:52pDIAGEO : launches holiday social media campaign encouraging consumers to never d..
PU
11/15DIAGEO : Correction to Diageo India Story
DJ
11/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips on murky trade view; Tullow tanks on mid-caps
RE
11/11DIAGEO : Woos States in India That Want to Deter Drinking
DJ
11/10DIAGEO'S INDIA BET : Woo Local Governments, Win the Market
DJ
11/08DIAGEO : North America employees assemble 12,000 care packages for deployed mili..
PU
11/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE gains for fourth day as investors await trade moves
RE
11/06DIAGEO : Publication of listing prospectus 2019
PU
11/06DIAGEO : Raising a glass to Guinness for International Stout Day
PU
11/06DIAGEO : Guinness Smooth launching across Africa
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 789 M
EBIT 2020 4 449 M
Net income 2020 3 322 M
Debt 2020 11 723 M
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,14x
EV / Sales2021 5,88x
Capitalization 72 997 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3 403,02  GBp
Last Close Price 3 114,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO11.41%94 280
PERNOD RICARD17.24%49 046
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION40.82%31 305
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED49.18%16 786
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.11.85%10 578
RÉMY COINTREAU23.70%6 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group