Diageo : pairs premix range with edible straws

08/20/2018

With today's consumers increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of the products they choose, our brands are developing creative approaches and establishing innovative partnerships to meet the demands of those looking for sustainable options when choosing to enjoy our drinks.

This summer, strawberry, chocolate, lemon and lime flavoured straws will accompany selected premix can varieties including:

  • Pimm's & Lemonade with a strawberry straw
  • Gordon's Gin & Schweppes Tonic with a lime straw
  • Baileys & Iced Coffee Latte with a chocolate-flavoured straw
  • Captain Morgan Spiced Rum & Cola with a lemon straw
  • Smirnoff & Cranberry a citrus injection with a lime straw

The edible straws are available at: https://www.31dover.com/tinning.

Diageo plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:15:09 UTC
