Diageo : pairs premix range with edible straws

With today's consumers increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of the products they choose, our brands are developing creative approaches and establishing innovative partnerships to meet the demands of those looking for sustainable options when choosing to enjoy our drinks.

This summer, strawberry, chocolate, lemon and lime flavoured straws will accompany selected premix can varieties including:

Pimm's & Lemonade with a strawberry straw

Gordon's Gin & Schweppes Tonic with a lime straw

Baileys & Iced Coffee Latte with a chocolate-flavoured straw

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum & Cola with a lemon straw

Smirnoff & Cranberry a citrus injection with a lime straw

The edible straws are available at: https://www.31dover.com/tinning.