Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO

(DGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : pledges to reach 5 million pupils, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Diageo has committed to reaching five million young people, parents and teachers globally on the dangers of underage drinking by 2025. Diageo's 2025 Positive Drinking strategy to encourage moderation and reduce alcohol related harm includes ambitious targets for underage drinking, drink driving and excessive drinking.

Diageo supports the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of reducing harmful drinking by 10% and Diageo's underage drinking programmes have reached more than 632,000 people in the last two years across 20 countries2.

Since launching in the UK over ten years ago, Smashed, Diageo's award-winning international theatre-in- education programme, has now been shown to over seven hundred thousand young people worldwide and runs in schools in 23 countries across six continents. The hard-hitting programme aims to equip young people with the knowledge and confidence they need to resist peer pressure and prevent underage drinking. Smashed recently expanded into the US, Colombia, Brazil, Italy and New Zealand, and plans to launch in Mexico, Venezuela, Hungary and the Philippines.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 09:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIAGEO
05:52aDIAGEO : pledges to reach 5 million pupils, parents and teachers on the dangers ..
PU
08/12DIAGEO : Beverage giant Diageo to market Cuban rum
RE
08/12DIAGEO : New joint venture formed to distribute Santiago de Cuba rum
PU
08/08DIAGEO : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled ..
AQ
08/08DIAGEO : honors drinks distributor partners at 16th annual Golden Bar Awards
AQ
08/08DIAGEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
08/07DIAGEO : Takes Majority Stake in Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brand Seedlip
DJ
08/07Diageo buys majority stake in non-alcoholic spirit maker Seedlip
RE
08/07DIAGEO : acquires majority shareholding in Seedlip, the world's first distilled ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 818 M
EBIT 2020 4 474 M
Net income 2020 3 335 M
Debt 2020 11 458 M
Yield 2020 2,14%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,69x
EV / Sales2021 6,39x
Capitalization 81 050 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3 408,40  GBp
Last Close Price 3 424,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO22.50%97 825
PERNOD RICARD9.35%46 461
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION16.37%26 050
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.70%15 125
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA6.03%10 420
RÉMY COINTREAU32.39%7 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group