Diageo : pledges to reach 5 million pupils, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking

Diageo has committed to reaching five million young people, parents and teachers globally on the dangers of underage drinking by 2025. Diageo's 2025 Positive Drinking strategy to encourage moderation and reduce alcohol related harm includes ambitious targets for underage drinking, drink driving and excessive drinking.

Diageo supports the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of reducing harmful drinking by 10% and Diageo's underage drinking programmes have reached more than 632,000 people in the last two years across 20 countries2.

Since launching in the UK over ten years ago, Smashed, Diageo's award-winning international theatre-in- education programme, has now been shown to over seven hundred thousand young people worldwide and runs in schools in 23 countries across six continents. The hard-hitting programme aims to equip young people with the knowledge and confidence they need to resist peer pressure and prevent underage drinking. Smashed recently expanded into the US, Colombia, Brazil, Italy and New Zealand, and plans to launch in Mexico, Venezuela, Hungary and the Philippines.