Diageo : recognised for commitment to diversity and gender equality by the Financial Times

At Diageo, we know that for our business to thrive and realise its ambition, we depend on having diverse talent with a range of backgrounds, skills and capabilities in each of the 180 countries in which we operate. We are particularly proud that we have focused on achieving greater diversity at the most senior level, where women currently make up 40% of our Executive Committee.

You can find out more information on how we are furthering diversity and inclusion in our company and beyond here:

Diversity and Inclusion