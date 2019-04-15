Diageo : to Invest GBP16 Million to Reduce Plastic Packaging

By Maitane Sardon



Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Monday that it will invest 16 million pounds ($20.9 million) to reduce the amount of plastic it uses in the packaging of its beer brands as part of its goal to only use recyclable materials by 2025.

The FTSE 100-listed company said it will stop utilizing ring carriers and shrink wrap in the multipacks of its beer products and replace these with fully recyclable cardboard.

Diageo said its recyclable beer packaging will be available for the multipacks sold in Ireland from August this year. It will then be used in the U.K. and globally in 2020.

The company said it aims to make its packaging more sustainable through increasing recycled content, reducing packaging weight and increasing the recyclability of the materials it uses. It aims to only sell plastic bottles that are made of 100% recycled content by 2030.

Diageo said under 5% of its packaging is plastic and the changes will reduce usage by over 400 metric tons annually.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com