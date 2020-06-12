Log in
DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
DIAGEO : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse

06/12/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating. The target price is lowered from GBX 3450 to GBX 2900.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.11% 9.452 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
DIAGEO PLC 0.22% 2780 Delayed Quote.-13.33%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 11 982 M 14 961 M 14 961 M
Net income 2020 2 570 M 3 209 M 3 209 M
Net Debt 2020 12 715 M 15 875 M 15 875 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 64 895 M 81 316 M 81 027 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 28 150
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 814,27 GBX
Last Close Price 27,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13 065%
Spread / Average Target 10 023%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-13.33%81 899
PERNOD RICARD-10.70%42 600
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.96%30 156
THAI BEVERAGE-21.91%12 666
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-10.20%9 515
RÉMY COINTREAU5.11%6 533
