Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : Donates Alcohol to Make 8 Million Hand Sanitizer Bottles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 10:55am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Diageo PLC said Monday that it would donate up to 2 million liters of alcohol to help manufacturers produce more than 8 million bottles of hand sanitizer in the fight against the spreading coronavirus.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff said 250-mililiter bottles would go to health-care systems, health-care workers and communities in Britain, Ireland, Italy, the U.S., Brazil, Kenya, India and Australia.

"This is the quickest and most effective way for us to meet the surging demand for hand sanitizer around the world," said Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, in prepared remarks.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIAGEO PLC
10:55aDIAGEO : Donates Alcohol to Make 8 Million Hand Sanitizer Bottles
DJ
03/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises after BoE's new rescue measures, midcaps ..
RE
03/12DIAGEO : Smirnoff launches ‘Getaway Cars' to raise awareness of responsibl..
PU
03/12ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard invests in Italian premium aperitivo Italicus
RE
03/03Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Diageo plc (DEO) on Behalf o..
BU
03/03London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk
RE
02/28DIAGEO : further increases shareholding in United Spirits Limited
PU
02/27AB InBev sees 10% hit to first-quarter profit from coronavirus
RE
02/27DIAGEO : Guinness owner Diageo forecasts a £200m profit drop due to outbreak
AQ
02/27AB InBev flags lower first-quarter profit on virus impact
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 118 M
EBIT 2020 4 116 M
Net income 2020 3 018 M
Debt 2020 12 479 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,27x
EV / Sales2021 5,12x
Capitalization 56 634 M
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3 077,40  GBp
Last Close Price 2 427,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-24.15%66 530
PERNOD RICARD-20.26%35 748
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-27.74%22 865
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.42%9 246
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-21.99%7 801
RÉMY COINTREAU-10.96%5 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group