Diageo : Donates Alcohol to Make 8 Million Hand Sanitizer Bottles

By Dieter Holger

Diageo PLC said Monday that it would donate up to 2 million liters of alcohol to help manufacturers produce more than 8 million bottles of hand sanitizer in the fight against the spreading coronavirus.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff said 250-mililiter bottles would go to health-care systems, health-care workers and communities in Britain, Ireland, Italy, the U.S., Brazil, Kenya, India and Australia.

"This is the quickest and most effective way for us to meet the surging demand for hand sanitizer around the world," said Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, in prepared remarks.

