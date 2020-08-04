Log in
DIAGEO PLC

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/04 08:11:41 am
2726 GBX   -5.38%
08:00aDIAGEO : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:55aEUROPE : World shares hit five-month high; mixed earnings knock European shares
RE
07:55aDIAGEO : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Diageo : Earnings Fall Short as Bar Closures Dampen Spirits -- Earnings Review

08/04/2020

By Joe Hoppe

Diageo PLC reported results for fiscal 2020 today. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: Revenue for the year ended June 30 fell to 11.75 billion pounds ($15.36 billion) from GBP12.87 billion, slightly below the GBP11.79 billion forecast by a consensus of 18 analysts taken from FactSet. A rise in home consumption and a resilient U.S. market wasn't enough to offset a ravaged emerging market, and the hit from closed bars, restaurants, venues and festivals.

PRETAX PROFIT: Pretax profit for the year fell to GBP2.04 billion from GBP4.24 billion, well below six analysts' consensus forecasts of GB3.45 billion, according to FactSet.

OPERATING PROFIT: Operating profit for the period was GBP2.14 billion, down from GBP4.04 billion, and missing forecasts of GBP3.50 billion, taken from FactSet and based on a consensus of six analysts' estimates.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-OUTLOOK: Outlook for the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Guinness beer and Smirnoff vodka for fiscal 2021 was thinner on the ground than expected, which brokerage AJ Bell warns may shorten market patience. Diageo did commit to investing ahead of demand recovery to exit the crisis in strong shape.

-DIVIDEND: Diageo's final dividend didn't contract as analysts expected, but remained flat on the year prior at 68.6 pence. This brought the full year dividend up 2% to 69.8 pence.

-BUYBACK: As expected, Diageo's share buyback scheme remained on hold.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 12 119 M 15 829 M 15 829 M
Net income 2020 2 515 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
Net Debt 2020 12 766 M 16 674 M 16 674 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 67 254 M 87 721 M 87 839 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
EV / Sales 2021 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 28 150
Free-Float 90,8%
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2 853,53 GBX
Last Close Price 2 881,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-9.98%87 721
PERNOD RICARD-5.87%46 153
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION2.16%32 024
THAI BEVERAGE-31.46%11 129
RÉMY COINTREAU24.93%8 010
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC6.59%3 383
