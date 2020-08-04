Diageo : Earnings Fall Short as Bar Closures Dampen Spirits -- Earnings Review

By Joe Hoppe

Diageo PLC reported results for fiscal 2020 today. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: Revenue for the year ended June 30 fell to 11.75 billion pounds ($15.36 billion) from GBP12.87 billion, slightly below the GBP11.79 billion forecast by a consensus of 18 analysts taken from FactSet. A rise in home consumption and a resilient U.S. market wasn't enough to offset a ravaged emerging market, and the hit from closed bars, restaurants, venues and festivals.

PRETAX PROFIT: Pretax profit for the year fell to GBP2.04 billion from GBP4.24 billion, well below six analysts' consensus forecasts of GB3.45 billion, according to FactSet.

OPERATING PROFIT: Operating profit for the period was GBP2.14 billion, down from GBP4.04 billion, and missing forecasts of GBP3.50 billion, taken from FactSet and based on a consensus of six analysts' estimates.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-OUTLOOK: Outlook for the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Guinness beer and Smirnoff vodka for fiscal 2021 was thinner on the ground than expected, which brokerage AJ Bell warns may shorten market patience. Diageo did commit to investing ahead of demand recovery to exit the crisis in strong shape.

-DIVIDEND: Diageo's final dividend didn't contract as analysts expected, but remained flat on the year prior at 68.6 pence. This brought the full year dividend up 2% to 69.8 pence.

-BUYBACK: As expected, Diageo's share buyback scheme remained on hold.

