Diageo : North America Says Seagram's 7 Crown Bottles to Use 100% Recycled Plastic

06/11/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Diageo North America said that its Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic.

Diageo North America said it will remove virgin plastic from Seagram's 7 Crown bottles across all its Polyethylene Terephthalate formats: 1.75l, 750ml, 375ml and 200ml.

This change will reduce the use of virgin plastic by almost 1,000 tons annually, the company said.

The new bottles will be on shelf in the U.S. from the end of June. A variety of the brand's formats in glass bottles will remain.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 11 982 M 15 154 M 15 154 M
Net income 2020 2 570 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
Net Debt 2020 12 715 M 16 080 M 16 080 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 66 995 M 85 444 M 84 726 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 28 150
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 814,27 GBX
Last Close Price 2 870,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-10.33%85 444
PERNOD RICARD-8.00%43 722
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION1.17%31 505
THAI BEVERAGE-17.98%13 242
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-8.70%9 638
RÉMY COINTREAU6.03%6 566
