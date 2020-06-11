Diageo : North America Says Seagram's 7 Crown Bottles to Use 100% Recycled Plastic

By Michael Dabaie

Diageo North America said that its Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic.

Diageo North America said it will remove virgin plastic from Seagram's 7 Crown bottles across all its Polyethylene Terephthalate formats: 1.75l, 750ml, 375ml and 200ml.

This change will reduce the use of virgin plastic by almost 1,000 tons annually, the company said.

The new bottles will be on shelf in the U.S. from the end of June. A variety of the brand's formats in glass bottles will remain.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com