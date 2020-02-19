Diageo : Settlement of SEC inquiry - Diageo statement

19 FEB 2020Press release
Press release
Settlement of SEC inquiry - Diageo statement
Diageo is pleased to have resolved this legacy matter, which relates back to fiscal years 2014 and
2015. Diageo regularly reviews and refines its policies and procedures and is committed to
maintaining a robust and transparent disclosure process.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Dominic Redfearn:
+44 (0)7971 977759 dominic.redfearn@diageo.com
Jessica Rouleau:
+44 (0)7925 642561 Jessica.rouleau@diageo.com
Kristen Crofoot:
+1 (917) 445 2835 kristen.crofoot@diageo.com
Global press office (London):
+44 (0)20 8978 2749 press@diageo.com
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).
Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.
Disclaimer
Diageo plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:24:03 UTC