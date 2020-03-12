Diageo : Smirnoff launches ‘Getaway Cars' to raise awareness of responsible drinking campaign

The 'Getaway Cars' language links back to the 'Infamous Since 1864' global campaign, whichshares the far-from-ordinary story of Smirnoff and what it took to become the world's number-one vodka brand.

Find out more about the campaign

More to come…

And this is just the beginning. We can expect more responsible drinking campaigns launching soon as Smirnoff continues to roll out the 'Infamous Since 1864' activity. Follow the brand on social channels to be the first to see the new content.

Visit the Diageo website for more information about Smirnoff