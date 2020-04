The Johnnie Walker whisky maker said the offering will be in three tranches: $750 million at a fixed rate of 1.375% due 2025, $1 billion at 2% due 2030 and another $750 million at 2.125% due 2032.

It plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

