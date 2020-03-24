Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diageo : launches and prices three-tranche 750 million of fixed rate Euro, 1 billion of fixed rate Euro and £300 million of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

24 MAR 2020

24 MAR 2020Press release

Press release

Diageo launches and prices three-tranche €750 million of fixed rate Euro, €1 billion of fixed rate Euro and £300 million of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds

Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, has launched and priced €750 million of fixed rate Euro, €1 billion of fixed rate Euro and £300 million of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer of the bonds will be Diageo Finance plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.

The issue consists of €750 million bonds due 2027 with a coupon of 1.875%, €1 billion bonds due 2032 with a coupon of 2.500% and £300 million bonds due 2029 with a coupon of 2.875%. Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Barclays Bank plc, Goldman Sachs International, Merrill Lynch International and Standard Chartered Bank are joint active book-running managers.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer to acquire any securities and is not intended to provide the basis for any credit or any other third party evaluation of the securities (the 'Securities') or the transaction (the 'Transaction') and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any of the Securities. Neither this announcement nor any other documentation or information (or any part thereof) delivered or supplied under or in relation to the Transaction or the Securities shall be deemed to constitute an offer of or an invitation to purchase or subscribe the Securities. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, exchange or transfer any securities and is not soliciting an offer to purchase, exchange or transfer any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, sale, exchange or transfer is not permitted or is unlawful.

Any investor who acquires the Securities must rely solely on the final prospectus and Final Terms published by Diageo plc ('the Company') in connection with the Transaction, on the basis of which alone, purchases of or subscription for the Securities may be made.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and no securities shall be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Diageo plc
LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

Diageo Finance plc
LEI: BPF79TJMIH3DK8XCKI50

ENDS

For further information please contact:
Investor relations:

Andrew Ryan

investor.relations@diageo.com

+44 (0) 7803 854842

Media relations:

Jessica Rouleau

press@diageo.com

+44 (0)7925 642 561

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIAGEO PLC
02:13pDIAGEO : launches and prices three-tranche 750 million of fixed rate Euro, 1 b..
PU
08:56aDIAGEO : North American boss Mahlan to retire
RE
08:43aDIAGEO : Board and Executive announcement
PU
03:18aDIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus
RE
03/23Beer and spirit makers join global efforts to make sanitisers
RE
03/23DIAGEO : Donates Alcohol to Make 8 Million Hand Sanitizer Bottles
DJ
03/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises after BoE's new rescue measures, midcaps ..
RE
03/12DIAGEO : Smirnoff launches ‘Getaway Cars' to raise awareness of responsibl..
PU
03/12ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard invests in Italian premium aperitivo Italicus
RE
03/03Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Diageo plc (DEO) on Behalf o..
BU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 13 053 M
EBIT 2020 4 079 M
Net income 2020 2 974 M
Debt 2020 12 617 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 51 712 M
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2 942,20  GBp
Last Close Price 2 216,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Evan Mervyn Davies Non-Executive Director
Kwon Ping Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-30.75%59 350
PERNOD RICARD-22.71%34 774
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-31.24%22 865
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.90%8 585
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-22.60%7 767
RÉMY COINTREAU-15.02%4 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group