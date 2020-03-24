Diageo : launches and prices three-tranche 750 million of fixed rate Euro, 1 billion of fixed rate Euro and £300 million of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds

Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, has launched and priced €750 million of fixed rate Euro, €1 billion of fixed rate Euro and £300 million of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer of the bonds will be Diageo Finance plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.

The issue consists of €750 million bonds due 2027 with a coupon of 1.875%, €1 billion bonds due 2032 with a coupon of 2.500% and £300 million bonds due 2029 with a coupon of 2.875%. Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Barclays Bank plc, Goldman Sachs International, Merrill Lynch International and Standard Chartered Bank are joint active book-running managers.

